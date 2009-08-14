Durham College Powers Up with Carmanah Solar Technology

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA (August 12, 2009) Durham College is using solar technology to help conserve energy and reduce electricity costs at its Whitby, Ontario campus. Designed to supplement the campuss primary utility feed, the grid-tie photovoltaic system will help keep demand and electricity bills under control, while providing students with a real-world example of renewable energy technology in action. The new solar power system is part of a 40,000-square-foot expansion and upgrade of the colleges Whitby campus that is designed to increase energy efficiency and energy production while supporting a range of energy-focused programs and learning facilities. Valued at over (CAD) $500,000 installed, the grid-tie photovoltaic system from Carmanah Technologies will be supplied by Osso Electric Supplies (a division of Sonepar Canada Inc.) and installed by Space Age Electric (Oshawa) Ltd.



Founded in 1967, Durham College offers a vast range of full and part-time programs designed to connect students with real-world career opportunities. With a focus on developing the skills needed to excel in todays fast-changing economy, Durham College maintains an outstanding success rate, with 86.5 per cent of 2008 graduates employed within six months of graduation. The colleges Whitby Campus is home to the Skills Training Centre with its main campus located in Oshawa, Ontario.



Carmanah Technologies is a leading provider of solar power systems for grid-tie applications across Canada. Other recent grid-tie applications include the Toronto Parking Authority and the Jean Canfield Government Building in Prince Edward Island "" named Canada’s 2008 Solar Project of the Year by the Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA).



For more information on this or other solar grid-tie applications within Canada, contact Richard Wayte at rwayte@carmanah.com, or visit Carmanah at www.solarforbuildings.com



About Durham College



Offering a vast range of full- and part-time programs and courses, Durham College has more than 6,300 full-time students, thousands of part-time students and more than 1,400 apprentices. For more information, visit durhamcollege.ca or call 905.721.2000.



About Carmanah Technologies Corporation



As one of the most trusted names in solar technology, Carmanah has earned a reputation for delivering strong and effective products for industrial applications worldwide. Industry proven to perform reliably in some of the world’s harshest environments, Carmanah solar LED lights and solar power systems provide a durable, dependable and cost effective energy alternative. Carmanah is a publicly traded company, with common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMH”. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com



Media Contact:

David Davies

Tel: +1.250.382.4332

ddavies@carmanah.com