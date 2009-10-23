EnerWorks Named an "Emerging Cleantech Leader"

EnerWorks was today named among the Next 10 Emerging Cleantech Leaders by Corporate Knights, an independent Canadian-based media company focused on promoting and reinforcing sustainable development in Canada. Corporate Knights annually compiles the Corporate Knights Cleantech 10™ and the Next 10 Emerging Cleantech Leaders, together with Cleantech Group LLC, the leading provider of Cleantech indices and information globally.



The announcement was made at the Toronto Stock Exchange’s market opening this morning, with the CEOs of the recognized companies on hand to open the TSX.



“The Cleantech 10™ and the Next 10 Emerging Cleantech Leaders represent Canada’s best publicly and privately held companies in the Cleantech realm,” says Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights Editor-in-Chief. “The Cleantech Next Ten exemplify a fusion of Canadian inventiveness and enterprise aimed at the bulls-eye of the emerging green economy.”



The Next 10 are selected by an advisory panel of Canada’s foremost authorities on cleantech, based on creativity and original approach, solving a business problem, clear business objectives and best chance of breaking through.



“We’re delighted by this acknowledgement of EnerWorks,” says Dr. Phil Whiting, EnerWorks President and CEO. “Being selected from so many companies in the cleantech space is a true accolade to the innovative and patented features of the EnerWorks products, the professionalism of our distributors and partners, the passion of our employees, and the inroads we’ve made into the North American marketplace and beyond.”



About EnerWorks

EnerWorks Inc. is a leading North American solar thermal technology provider. With proven, patented technology and certified systems, EnerWorks offers high quality, reliable and cost effective renewable energy solutions to the North American and Caribbean markets.



EnerWorks develops and manufactures proprietary renewable energy appliances for residential, commercial and industrial markets. In the residential market, EnerWorks’s solar water heating appliances are fully certified, ENERGY STAR® qualified, and the first system to meets CSA international standards. They complement existing water-heating systems and provide users with clean energy and a real reduction in energy costs. In the commercial and industrial markets, EnerWorks is at the forefront of integrated solar thermal solutions, working with local partners to design, install, commission and maintain solar thermal heating and cooling systems.