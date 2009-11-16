President Obama Applauds Energy Auditor Training Program

On November 5, 2009, in President Obama’s opening remarks at the Tribal Nations Conference in Washington, DC the president stated that “I am honored to be with you today at this unique and historic event, the largest and most widely attended gathering of tribal leaders in our history. And I am so grateful to many members of Congress who could join us today. And thanks to the Recovery Act, we’ve established an Energy Auditor Training Program that could prepare Native Americans for the green jobs of the future. And that’s going to be absolutely important.”



President Barack Obama spoke to the more than 400 leaders of federally recognized tribes who were in attendance for the first White House Tribal Nations Conference.



The Native American Energy Auditor Training Program is a United Association of Journeyman and Apprentices training initiative developed under a grant in association with HVAC Excellence and the ESCO Institute. The energy auditor curriculum consists of 23 individual classes or modules, totaling 800 contact hours.



The Energy Auditor Training Program recognizes that the current workforce does not contain enough experienced professionals to take under their wings the numbers of new Energy Auditors that the marketplace is demanding. Therefore, the 800-contact hour curriculum has been designed to produce professionals that are able to stand on their own upon graduation.



Persons interested in learning more about Energy Auditor Training are encouraged to attend the National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference. Members of the program development team will conduct a full session on the program and be available for questions.



The conference will be held March 14-16, 2010 at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Visit www.hvacexcellence.org for more information.