Best Of 2017

Energy Powers Our Lives

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed. It can, however, be transferred from one location to another and converted to and from other forms of energy.

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Unleash the Power of Thorium

The thorium fuel cycle offers energy security advantages in the long-term because of its ability as a self-sustaining fuel that does not need fast neutron reactors. It is consequently a significant and potentially practicable technology that is able to provide long-term nuclear energy solutions.

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Case Study: Whirlpool Corporation, Sustainability From Factory to Home

Whirlpool partnered with Schneider Electric to design an actionable, global sustainability strategy and implement it across 40 global manufacturing sites. The key to the success of the program is data.

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Amber Kinetics to Assess Innovative Flywheel Storage Technology

Amber Kinetics and Global Energy Giant Enel S.p.A. Announce Agreement to Assess Innovative Flywheel Storage Technology

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What Is Net Metering, and How Does It Work?

Depending on the size of your solar system and the amount of solar you produce each month, you can greatly reduce your monthly electric bills, and even profit from it.

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Brushing Up On Wind Turbine Maintenance Techniques

When it comes to turbine failure, many maintenance engineers will look towards the gearbox, electrics, or rotary blade, but often the cause of failure can be one of the least expensive components in the system, and one which should be relatively easy to replace - the carbon brush, which is situated inside the generator.

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Automation in the Energy Industry

Automation should be the prologue to a discussion whenever a new process is introduced, not a postscript. This fundamental shift in thinking is critical to maximize any automation strategy.

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Ice Energy Storage Explained

New storage technologies are broadening the appetite for storage beyond lithium ion. I think weve hit the tipping point where the awareness and value of energy storage has gone mainstream.

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How Rural Areas Can Benefit From Renewable Energy

Renewable energy and rural areas are mutually beneficial. As the green energy industry continues to grow, you need to know where to expand next. And rural areas are the place to go for success.

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Target's Latest Solar Installations

In states like California and Massachusetts at least half of all Target stores there will have solar panels by the end of 2017. In California, 150 of our 287 stores will have solar installations by the end of the year.

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Capturing Energy with Nanotechnology

One goal of nanotechnology is to improve photovoltaic solar electricity generation. The thermodynamic limit of 80% productivity is well beyond the capabilities of current photovoltaic technologies, whose performance now is only about 43%.

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Staggering Growth in Consumer Demand for Green Power

Looking at current market demand for renewable electricity documented with Guarantees of Origin in Europe 2017, customer demand is showing impressive signs, with Q2 numbers surging well above comparable figures for 2016, growing a staggering 39%.

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Energy from Artificial Photosynthesis

Artificial photosynthesis requires only sunlight and simple organic chemicals to generate renewable energy cheaply and cleanly. While some limited progress has been made in this area, until now, no proposed solution has been nearly efficient enough to warrant commercial use.

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Hybrid vs Traditional Hydraulic Actuator Systems

With HAS we have combined the controllability of electromechanical actuators with the power density, longer life and resistive force capabilities of traditional hydraulic systems. The resulting hybrid offers robust, long-life tracking solutions for solar power and actuation systems for wind, hydro and other renewable energy systems, as well as fossil fuel applications.

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Fisker Inc.'s Scientists File Patents on Superior Energy Density Tech, Shattering Conventional Thought on EV Range and Charge Times

Fiskers scientists have reached an early breakthrough in solid-state technology. The wider team includes the co-founder of solid-state battery technology pioneer, Sakti3 - a first inventor of the seminal patents. Implications for Fiskers vehicles beyond 2023 - as well as the larger EV industry as a whole - are significant. The patent includes claims over novel materials and manufacturing processes that are critical in achieving the required energy density, power and cost targets that are paramount for the widespread use of electric vehicles.

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Can We Harvest Energy from Space?

Harvesting energy from space might be a long way off, but there are many technologies that already exist to make this endeavor achievable. While we don't know the future of harvesting energy from space, it is stimulating to see such ideas.

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Biomass Pellets Market Analysis & Outlook 2016-2022

According to the report, the global biomass pellets market accounted for USD 7.65 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 11.0% between 2017 and 2022.

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