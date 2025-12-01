Example Product Spotlight
1. Xpanner X1 Shake-Out :
link
A GPS-guided pile distribution application built for skid-loader operators on utility-scale solar projects.
Radar shows the loader's left/right, front/back distance to the target point. Once the operator is inside the tolerance range, a sound alert and lit travel lane guide the drop into place.
Drop a pin anywhere on the map with a tap, replacing physical flags and the walk to place or find them.
Bulk-select piles across an area, see the count and pile type at a glance, and update their status all at once, no counting or paperwork required.
Retrofits any CTL or SSL with quick installation. video
2. Other Product : The other products one sentence short description. link
3. Another Product : Another products description or unique selling proposition. link
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