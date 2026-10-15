Enlit Europe

Nov 10-12 · Vienna, Austria

Serves as an inclusive guide to the energy transition, bringing together 15,000 attendees and 750 exhibitors to explore Europe's energy future. The event focuses on evolving the continent into a dependable, decarbonised, and digitalised energy system through high-level summits and technical sessions.

Attendees can sign up for guided pre-conference site visits to inspect regional clean-energy installations and hybrid parks in person.

Standard exhibition passes include free access to open-stage "Hub Theaters" across the show floor, providing practical case studies without needing a premium Summit pass. link