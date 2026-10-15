End Of Year European Events Calendar
Enlit Europe
Nov 10-12 · Vienna, Austria
Serves as an inclusive guide to the energy transition, bringing together 15,000 attendees and 750 exhibitors to explore Europe's energy future. The event focuses on evolving the continent into a dependable, decarbonised, and digitalised energy system through high-level summits and technical sessions.
Attendees can sign up for guided pre-conference site visits to inspect regional clean-energy installations and hybrid parks in person.
Standard exhibition passes include free access to open-stage "Hub Theaters" across the show floor, providing practical case studies without needing a premium Summit pass. link
15th International Conference on Renewable Energy Research and Applications (ICRERA)
Oct 11-15 · Paris, France
The 15th International Conference on Renewable Energy Research and Applications brings together global researchers and engineers to discuss advances in renewable energy systems and technologies. The 2026 event will take place in Paris, France, covering topics such as energy storage, smart grids, and electric vehicles. link
Solar & Storage Live Paris
Oct 14-15 · Paris, France
This exhibition showcases cutting-edge global solar and energy storage solutions from industry titans and local distributors. It connects solar installers, EPCs, and utility companies with the solutions they need for residential, C&I, and utility-scale projects. link
International Conference on Climate Change, Sustainability & Renewable Energy (ClimateEnergy2026)
Oct 15-16 · Prague, Czechia
Scientists, innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and activists address urgent climate challenges on a global stage to accelerate the transition toward a net-zero world through a focus on renewable energy, climate science, and sustainability. link
RoEnergy Trade Fair (RoEnergy)
Oct 21-23 · Timișoara, Romania
Romania's leading event focused on renewable energy and energy efficiency, showcasing innovations in solar, wind, biomass, and hydrogen technologies. It serves as a key platform for connecting international professionals and supporting investment in Southeast Europe's energy sector. link
Global Renewable & Sustainable Energy Meet (RSE2026)
Oct 22-24 · Venice, Italy
This international meeting unites researchers, professors, and industry experts to share knowledge and explore innovations in renewable and sustainable energy. link
NOVEMBER 2026
DECARBONISATION EXPO POLAND
Nov 3-5 · Nadarzyn, Poland
This trade fair focuses on the latest technologies in decarbonization, zero emissions, and sustainable energy management. It provides an exceptional opportunity for industry leaders and manufacturing experts to establish business connections and explore carbon reduction innovations. link
Energy Landscape UK Conference & Exhibition (ELUK)
Nov 3-4 · London, United Kingdom
This pivotal two-day conference and exhibition is dedicated to accelerating the delivery of the UK’s Net Zero energy system by removing barriers and converting ambition into execution. It brings together decision-makers from government, finance, and heavy industry to focus on grid upgrades, planning reform, and national energy security. link
Future Energy Wales Conference (FEW)
Nov 3-4 · Newport, United Kingdom
This event brings together over 500 attendees from the Welsh renewable energy sector to discuss strategies for powering the future and unlocking renewable energy potential across all technologies. link
South Europe Battery Energy Storage Summit (SEBESS)
Nov 5-6 · Barcelona, Spain
This summit brings together over 150 industry leaders and 30 expert speakers to discuss policies, grid codes, and business models for battery energy storage systems in South Europe. link
9th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Resources and Sustainable Technologies (EnergyTech)
Nov 15-17 · Paris, France
The 9th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Resources and Sustainable Technologies 2026 is a worldwide forum for exchanging cutting-edge concepts and workable solutions in sustainable development. Held in Paris, France, it brings together researchers, academics, and industry professionals to discuss the global energy transition. link
The Clean Energy UK Conference
Nov 19 · Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
This gathering brings together over 800 leaders from energy, infrastructure, skills, and finance sectors to accelerate the UK's clean energy transition. The program features specialized zones on production, storage, and infrastructure alongside workshops focusing on grid modernisation and local energy systems. link
Horizons Clean Energy Expansion Week (HCEE Week)
Nov 24-27 · Copenhagen, Denmark
Industry leaders, policymakers, and technology pioneers explore solutions across hydrogen, feedstocks, fuels, CCUS, and resilient grids to address the evolving global energy landscape and ensure a sustainable future. link
SolarPLUS Central & Eastern Europe (SolarPLUS CEE)
Nov 24-25 · Warsaw, Poland
This summit examines the next phase of utility-scale solar and energy storage growth across Central and Eastern Europe. Industry leaders gather to discuss grid strategy, project financing, and the commercial frameworks underpinning the region's energy transition. link
DECEMBER 2026
Solar Solutions International
Dec 2-3 · Düsseldorf, Germany
This exhibition is the largest trade show for solar energy solutions in Northwestern Europe, showcasing over 500 innovative products. Attendees can explore the latest updates in energy storage, smart products, and green heating technologies. link
2nd International Conference on Smart Grid and Energy (ICSGE)
Dec 2-5 · Paris, France
The 2nd International Conference on Smart Grid and Energy is a prestigious event in Paris, France, focused on the advancement of smart grids and energy systems. It serves as a platform for experts and researchers to discuss cutting-edge research in sustainable energy, grid optimization, and renewable energy integration. link
Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Germany
Dec 8 · Düsseldorf, Germany
Stakeholders explore regulations, financing, and trading strategies within the German grid-scale battery energy storage market, which is currently the largest in Europe. link
A plan to make Europe the first electro-continent
Targets an increase in energy use electrification from the current 23% to 46% by the year 2040.
Projects annual savings of €260 billion in fossil fuel import costs through energy system modernization.
References energy savings of 78% for battery-electric vehicles and 60% for heat pumps compared to fossil fuel alternatives.
Proposes reduction of network charges and taxes for energy-intensive sectors to address the electricity-to-gas price disparity.
More
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1. September 30, 2026 we covered PanelClaw's ClickFit mounts and other products announced in September 2026. link
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2. September 16, 2026 list of end of year events in North America. link
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3. Full 24 year archive link
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