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End Of Year European Events Calendar

Enlit Europe
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Enlit Europe
Nov 10-12 · Vienna, Austria

Serves as an inclusive guide to the energy transition, bringing together 15,000 attendees and 750 exhibitors to explore Europe's energy future. The event focuses on evolving the continent into a dependable, decarbonised, and digitalised energy system through high-level summits and technical sessions.

Attendees can sign up for guided pre-conference site visits to inspect regional clean-energy installations and hybrid parks in person.

Standard exhibition passes include free access to open-stage "Hub Theaters" across the show floor, providing practical case studies without needing a premium Summit pass. link

Solar & Storage Live Paris
Oct 14-15 · Paris, France

This exhibition showcases cutting-edge global solar and energy storage solutions from industry titans and local distributors. It connects solar installers, EPCs, and utility companies with the solutions they need for residential, C&I, and utility-scale projects. link

RoEnergy Trade Fair (RoEnergy)
Oct 21-23 · Timișoara, Romania

Romania's leading event focused on renewable energy and energy efficiency, showcasing innovations in solar, wind, biomass, and hydrogen technologies. It serves as a key platform for connecting international professionals and supporting investment in Southeast Europe's energy sector. link

NOVEMBER 2026

DECARBONISATION EXPO POLAND
Nov 3-5 · Nadarzyn, Poland

This trade fair focuses on the latest technologies in decarbonization, zero emissions, and sustainable energy management. It provides an exceptional opportunity for industry leaders and manufacturing experts to establish business connections and explore carbon reduction innovations. link

Energy Landscape UK Conference & Exhibition (ELUK)
Nov 3-4 · London, United Kingdom

This pivotal two-day conference and exhibition is dedicated to accelerating the delivery of the UK’s Net Zero energy system by removing barriers and converting ambition into execution. It brings together decision-makers from government, finance, and heavy industry to focus on grid upgrades, planning reform, and national energy security. link

Future Energy Wales Conference (FEW)
Nov 3-4 · Newport, United Kingdom

This event brings together over 500 attendees from the Welsh renewable energy sector to discuss strategies for powering the future and unlocking renewable energy potential across all technologies. link

The Clean Energy UK Conference
Nov 19 · Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

This gathering brings together over 800 leaders from energy, infrastructure, skills, and finance sectors to accelerate the UK's clean energy transition. The program features specialized zones on production, storage, and infrastructure alongside workshops focusing on grid modernisation and local energy systems. link

Horizons Clean Energy Expansion Week (HCEE Week)
Nov 24-27 · Copenhagen, Denmark

Industry leaders, policymakers, and technology pioneers explore solutions across hydrogen, feedstocks, fuels, CCUS, and resilient grids to address the evolving global energy landscape and ensure a sustainable future. link

SolarPLUS Central & Eastern Europe (SolarPLUS CEE)
Nov 24-25 · Warsaw, Poland

This summit examines the next phase of utility-scale solar and energy storage growth across Central and Eastern Europe. Industry leaders gather to discuss grid strategy, project financing, and the commercial frameworks underpinning the region's energy transition. link

DECEMBER 2026

Solar Solutions International
Dec 2-3 · Düsseldorf, Germany

This exhibition is the largest trade show for solar energy solutions in Northwestern Europe, showcasing over 500 innovative products. Attendees can explore the latest updates in energy storage, smart products, and green heating technologies. link

2nd International Conference on Smart Grid and Energy (ICSGE)
Dec 2-5 · Paris, France

The 2nd International Conference on Smart Grid and Energy is a prestigious event in Paris, France, focused on the advancement of smart grids and energy systems. It serves as a platform for experts and researchers to discuss cutting-edge research in sustainable energy, grid optimization, and renewable energy integration. link

Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Germany
Dec 8 · Düsseldorf, Germany

Stakeholders explore regulations, financing, and trading strategies within the German grid-scale battery energy storage market, which is currently the largest in Europe. link

A plan to make Europe the first electro-continent

A plan to make Europe the first electro-continent

  • Targets an increase in energy use electrification from the current 23% to 46% by the year 2040.

  • Projects annual savings of €260 billion in fossil fuel import costs through energy system modernization.

  • References energy savings of 78% for battery-electric vehicles and 60% for heat pumps compared to fossil fuel alternatives.

  • Proposes reduction of network charges and taxes for energy-intensive sectors to address the electricity-to-gas price disparity.

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