Products To See At RE+ 2026
Outer Spaces OS1 (Booth #W17153)
Roof Tech RT-PLUS (Booth #N3120)
Mersen 2000VDC Photovoltaic Fuse Series (Booth #C6632)
S-5! Facet Mounts (Booth #N3144)
Enphase Energy (Booth #N2026 and outdoor booth #S11001)
IQ Battery G5 consists of 5-kWh AC-coupled modules with integrated grid-forming microinverters, scaling from 5 to 30 kWh per stack and up to 100 kWh per system.
IQ Bidirectional EV Charger provides vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid capabilities through a meter collar installation interface.
IQ Battery C80 commercial battery delivers 80 kWh and 40 kVA per enclosure, expandable to 2 MWh per site.
IQ Solid-State Transformer converts 13.8 kV and 34.5 kV medium-voltage AC to 800 VDC for applications requiring up to 10 MW per skid. link
SMA America (Booth #N862)
SMA Backup Home features a 200 A service-rated interconnection device and supports parallel operation of up to three hybrid inverters.
The AC-coupled commercial storage solution offers 27 kW (208 V) and 60 kW (480 V) power classes, scalable up to 50 units.
Lithion GridBox GB3 configurations provide storage capacities ranging from 120 kWh to 211 kWh.
Medium-voltage power station (MVPS) solutions are engineered in 20-foot and 40-foot skid configurations for utility-scale applications. link
RE+ History Lesson
- 60 exhibitors and 1,150 total attendees.
- Actor and solar advocate Ed Begley Jr. emceed the gala dinner. Then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was listed as "invited". Gavin Newsom attended.
More
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1. October 31, 2026 we covered products announced in October 2026. link
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2. October 15, 2026 upcoming European solar events. link
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3. Full 24 year archive link
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