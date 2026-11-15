60 exhibitors and 1,150 total attendees.

Actor and solar advocate Ed Begley Jr. emceed the gala dinner. Then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was listed as "invited". Gavin Newsom attended.

If you have any pictures of this historic event send them to luke@altenergymag.com. None exist on the internet.

Launched in October 2004 as Solar Power 2004, it evolved into Solar Power International (SPI) and North America Smart Energy Week before rebranding as RE+ in 2022.