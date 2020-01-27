Best Of 2020

Submarine Power Cables Market is Estimated to Reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024

The global submarine power cables market is estimated to reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing adoption of offshore wind farms, growing demand for renewable grid connections, and expanding offshore oil and gas platforms are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, authorization process of the project and initial installation cost of the product is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.