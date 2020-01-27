Best Of 2020

The BLA is a pre-manufactured, plug-n-play solution that transmits power from the solar panel to the inverter without the combiner boxes and in-array trenching that have burdened conventional systems with reliability challenges, increased labor, and higher O&M costs.
PVComplete introduces PVCAD Mega -- the first utility-scale solar design software built in the AutoCAD environment. PVCAD Mega empowers utility-scale solar engineers with CAD precision and processing speed to optimize tracker and fixed-tilt project design, improve project economics and accelerate utility-scale solar deployment. Layouts for tracker and fixed-tilt projects of any size can be generated in five minutes or less.
Whether it's from passing clouds, roof vents, or chimneys casting shadows, PV professionals must frequently deal with shade. But, what is the most effective way to handle it?
Noted Icelandic wind-based renewable energy company IceWind is pleased to announce their launch in the United States today. IceWind's groundbreaking product, the Freya, is for residential uses.
Solar installers in attendance at the Conference may also be eligible to earn continuing education credits by attending the Enphase Ensembleâ„¢ Technology Training sessions presented by Enphase Training Manager, Peter Lum.
Demand for solar photovoltaic is on an increase owing to the need to reduce energy costs. In addition, commercial and residential buildings are the most energy captive end users due to increase in demand for electricity to upkeep their in-house operations.
With record year of firsts in 2019, EVgo is leading the industry on renewable energy, Tesla connectors, and network growth
Despite previous concerns, projects are moving toward construction without subsidies and with willingness to endure fluctuating market prices
HPS is now offering three phase general purpose and k-rated transformers for solar applications - HPS SentinelTM Solar Duty.
Acquisition advances Generac into the rapidly growing virtual power plant and smart grid services markets
The global submarine power cables market is estimated to reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing adoption of offshore wind farms, growing demand for renewable grid connections, and expanding offshore oil and gas platforms are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, authorization process of the project and initial installation cost of the product is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
The global wind turbine control systems market was valued at US$ 7.06 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period. Based on type, the main control systems segment held a dominant share of the global wind turbine control systems market in 2018