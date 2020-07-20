Solar Duty Transformers Now Available
HPS is now offering three phase general purpose and k-rated transformers for solar applications – HPS SentinelTM Solar Duty.
HPS is now offering three phase general purpose and k-rated transformers for solar applications - HPS SentinelTM Solar Duty.
HPS Sentinel Solar Duty transformers are available for applications where voltage adjustments are necessary between the solar generation system and the utility service. The grid and inverter side of the transformer is clearly identified on the nameplate and catalog allowing for bi-directional power flow for use in facility and utility-interactive generation systems.
HPS Sentinel Solar Duty Transformers meet the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE 2016) 10 CFR Part 431 efficiency standards and the latest Canadian Energy Efficiency Regulations SOR/2018-201 efficiencies - NRCan 2019. All HPS low voltage solar duty transformers are available in a type 3R heavy duty enclosure and feature enhanced BIL ratings for increased reliability. Standard integral floor and wall mounting brackets are on units up to 45 kVA allowing for faster installation and have voltage ratings from 15-1000 kVA with the most voltages in stock.
The solar energy market covers a broad range of applications and environments and demands a high level of safety and reliability. Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) offers the broadest variety of dry-type transformer solutions for the difficult applications found in the solar energy market.
Featured Product
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries for renewable energy storage are manufactured in the USA by Concorde Battery Corporation and are built to the same demanding standards crucial to supporting the aircraft industry. To facilitate maximum conductivity & charge acceptance Sun Xtender® batteries are constructed with copper alloy corrosion free terminals & robust intercell connections. Endurance and optimal float life are achieved through plates thicker than the industry standard. Sun Xtender® Batteries' AGM maintenance free design is an ideal solution for off grid and grid tied systems.