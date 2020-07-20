Solar Duty Transformers Now Available

HPS is now offering three phase general purpose and k-rated transformers for solar applications - HPS SentinelTM Solar Duty.



More Headlines Articles

HPS Sentinel Solar Duty transformers are available for applications where voltage adjustments are necessary between the solar generation system and the utility service. The grid and inverter side of the transformer is clearly identified on the nameplate and catalog allowing for bi-directional power flow for use in facility and utility-interactive generation systems.HPS Sentinel Solar Duty Transformers meet the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE 2016) 10 CFR Part 431 efficiency standards and the latest Canadian Energy Efficiency Regulations SOR/2018-201 efficiencies - NRCan 2019. All HPS low voltage solar duty transformers are available in a type 3R heavy duty enclosure and feature enhanced BIL ratings for increased reliability. Standard integral floor and wall mounting brackets are on units up to 45 kVA allowing for faster installation and have voltage ratings from 15-1000 kVA with the most voltages in stock.The solar energy market covers a broad range of applications and environments and demands a high level of safety and reliability. Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) offers the broadest variety of dry-type transformer solutions for the difficult applications found in the solar energy market.