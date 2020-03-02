Enphase Energy to Participate in Microgrid Panel Discussion and Deliver Ensemble Training at 2020 NABCEP CE Conference

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Company's Transactive Energy Architect, Donny Zimmanck, will represent Enphase at the 2020 North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Continuing Education (CE) Conference in a panel discussion focused on microgrids. Solar installers in attendance at the Conference may also be eligible to earn continuing education credits by attending the Enphase Ensemble™ Technology Training sessions presented by Enphase Training Manager, Peter Lum.



At the 2020 NABCEP CE Conference, Enphase will deliver an installer curriculum designed to show how to install Enphase Encharge™ battery storage systems. NABCEP attendees will learn about the benefits of choosing the all-in-one smart energy system designed entirely by Enphase that is capable of generating, storing and managing energy seamlessly. The Enphase Ensemble technology training will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM in room 104, and on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM in room 105."Enphase is dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience to our installer partners, and our training team at the NABCEP CE Conference is delivering an important component of that experience," said Mehran Sedigh, vice president and general manager of the energy storage business at Enphase Energy. "As energy resilience becomes more important to homeowners, installers who take advantage of this training will be ready to confidently answer questions and deploy and install Always-On solar-plus-storage systems from Enphase."The upcoming Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage systems, powered by Enphase Ensemble energy management technology, will offer usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively. These storage systems feature Enphase embedded grid-forming microinverters that enable Always-On functionality and will be compatible with both new and existing Enphase IQ™ solar systems with IQ 6™ or IQ 7™ microinverters to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase solar customers.For more information about Enphase Ensemble energy management technology, please visit https://enphase.com/en-us/ensemble.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase Energy®, Ensemble, Encharge, Encharge 3, Encharge 10, Enphase IQ, IQ 6, IQ 7, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.