Shoals' BLA (Big Lead Assembly) wins PV Magazine 2019 BoS Award

The BLA is a pre-manufactured, plug-n-play solution that transmits power from the solar panel to the inverter without the combiner boxes and in-array trenching that have burdened conventional systems with reliability challenges, increased labor, and higher O&M costs.

Portland, Tennessee (January 13, 2020) - SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP is pleased to announce that its BLA (Big Lead Assembly) has won first prize in the Balance of Systems category in PV Magazine's 2019 awards held at WFES in Abu Dhabi.



More Headlines Articles

We pride ourselves on the BLA, and are extremely excited and grateful to PV Magazine for recognizing the innovation and technology behind it.The BLA is a pre-manufactured, plug-n-play solution that transmits power from the solar panel to the inverter without the combiner boxes and in-array trenching that have burdened conventional systems with reliability challenges, increased labor, and higher O&M costs.Over 9 GW of BLA deployed globally shows that labor savings in the field have recouped up to 62.5% of the initial product cost prior to substantial completion. The minimal O&M has translated into even greater OPEX and CAPEX savings. Given the growth in the PV market, high labor costs, and labor scarcity, the BLA is the perfect global solution.About Shoals Technologies GroupShoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions.