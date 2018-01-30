Best Of 2018

Tozzi Green for Turnkey Solution Peruvian Rural Electrification Project

The National Rural Electrification Plan (NREP) will bring access to electricity to 96% of the population of Peru, and with that, access to educational opportunities, medical care and the global economy.

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Quantum Dot Solar Cells Are Coming

A quantum dot solar cell (QDSC) is a solar cell that uses quantum dots as the captivating photovoltaic material. It is used to replace bulky materials such as silicon, or copper indium gallium selenide.

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NEW JERSEY NATIVE BRINGS SOLAR JOBS TO HIS HOME STATE

Due to his close kinship with friends and family in New Jersey, native Tope Lala set his sights on expanding his Maryland-based company, Solar Energy World into the Garden State. With over 30 years of experience in residential services, he wants to give back to the community that gave him his start so in January 2018, Tope and his business partners opened a satellite office in Mount Laurel. In January 2019, Solar Energy World will be expanding in Tope's home state as the company moves to a 12,000 square foot warehouse in Pennsauken. By hosting solar workshops and opening a new showroom to the public, he hopes to make Solar Energy World a household name for New Jersey residents. His plan is to service the entire state within two years by hiring up to 100 employees in the area to match the size of the Maryland headquarters.

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Fuel-less Generator Could Change The Energy Industry

Transducing Energy Devices, LLC, (TED) located in Ann Arbor, Mich., has been working for years on a fuel-less electricity generating device, called the Permanent Magnet Induction Generator (PMIG).

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#1 Article for 2018 - Piezoelectric Power Generation in Automotive Tires

As the vehicle moves, a new area of the tire continually deforms and relaxes in a cyclic pattern whose frequency is dependent upon the speed of the vehicle. The piezoelectric bender elements would deform and relax with the tire. This deformation allows for the collection of

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Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars are Coming - Maybe

Building out the infrastructure, such as securing renewable hydrogen, and getting fuel costs down for the time when hydrogen is no longer included with the car, is a massive undertaking.

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Art and Design Collide with Tech at Solar Startup

Not only do we think that aesthetics is not a niche market, we think it will come to dominate the solar market in a few years time. With a presence in less than two percent of households today, residential solar is still in its infancy.

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What is Energy Sprawl?

Energy sprawl is the product of the total amount of energy produced annually and the land-use concentration of production. Basically, this means the amount of energy that can be produced in a given amount of space.

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Battery Streak Moves Closer to A 5-Minute, 80% Battery State-of-Charge

The company already has coin cells that work at that level, according to David Grant, Battery Streak CEO. The next step, he says, is to create a 1 amp-hour cell for demonstration. The target date for the prototype is fourth quarter 2018.

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Role of Renewable Energy in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security

Use of Renewable energy sources in agriculture production process not only will solve problems of energy and water scarcity but will ensure food security and enhance sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

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How Solar Powered Trash Cans Might Mean Major Savings for Cities

The trash cans are solar powered because they dont just collect trash, they compact it. That allows each receptacle to hold about five times more waste than a non-compactor of the same size.

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Engineers for a Sustainable World

Engineers build the fabric of society. Every time an engineer goes to design a road, or a cell phone, or a building, they can make the choice to design it for sustainability.

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Overcoming Off-Grid Power Issues for Rural Connectivity

We are now within touching distance of finally being able to bring all the benefits of fuel cells - space-grade power reliability and complete sustainability - at a price point to truly become a mainstream power source.

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Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs)

While SRECs can represent a valuable financing option for your solar installation, it would behoove you to do your homework to figure out what your state's SREC market looks like currently, as well as what it looked like in the past.

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Solar Technology: Innovations, Challenges, and Small-scale Installation Benefits

Currently, China boasts the highest number of installed solar power panels with 112GW in the summer of 2017. The country has managed to achieve the target it had set for 2020 three years ahead of schedule

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Community Microgrids Change the Future One Neighborhood at a Time

Energy distribution with microgrids allows communities to rely less on the aging national infrastructure grid. Future power-disrupting disasters will have a reduced effect on places with community microgrids, which would allow residents to begin recovery efforts sooner.

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How Heating your Home with Renewable Energy Works

Even if you don't totally convert to renewable energy, using it to offset the cost of your heating and cooling can save you a lot of money in the long run.

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Understanding Solar PV Wire Management

Installers that take their wire management seriously will have longer lasting systems that require less maintenance over the lifetime of the PV system (20 to 30+ years).

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What Are the Benefits of a National Energy Grid?

Whether it's saving every electricity customer money or hardening our infrastructure against climate change, it's hard to imagine another project right now that looks as appealing, practical and unifying as developing a national energy grid.

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O&M Considerations for Residential and C&I Rooftop Solar

This white paper aims to provide an overview of the US utility rooftop solar market, and the main challenges it faces in terms of O&M

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Solving the Biogas Flow Measurement Conundrum

Many flow meter companies have jumped into the biogas measurement market, but not all technologies can handle this tough application. Lets look at why biogas measurement is so challenging and how it can be best handled.

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NH Research, Inc. Releases Model 9430 Regenerative 4-Quadrant AC Load

A Current-regulated, 4-quadrant AC Load with Selectable Phase Inputs/outputs & a Built-in Waveform Digitizing Measurement System

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Solar Permitting Made Easy by Planet Plan Sets LLC

New business launched by solar industry veterans helps solar contractors save time and money

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Waste Heat to Power Market to reach USD 30 billion by 2024

U.S. Waste Heat to Power Market to witness remarkable growth over 2017-2024, government initiations toward carbon emission abatement to stimulate the industry landscape

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ZOLTENKO FARMS: A G-MAX SUCCESS STORY

Farms like Zoltenko need a lot of energy to run at capacity, and thats where Big Dog Solar-with the help of Schletter-recently came in.

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Samsung SDI Targets EU Market with New Residential ESS Module

Samsung SDI attracted attention with its 'high-voltage residential ESS battery module' that features superior energy conversion efficiency by high voltage compared to the conventional residential ESS modules.

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