Best Of 2018

NEW JERSEY NATIVE BRINGS SOLAR JOBS TO HIS HOME STATE

Due to his close kinship with friends and family in New Jersey, native Tope Lala set his sights on expanding his Maryland-based company, Solar Energy World into the Garden State. With over 30 years of experience in residential services, he wants to give back to the community that gave him his start so in January 2018, Tope and his business partners opened a satellite office in Mount Laurel. In January 2019, Solar Energy World will be expanding in Tope's home state as the company moves to a 12,000 square foot warehouse in Pennsauken. By hosting solar workshops and opening a new showroom to the public, he hopes to make Solar Energy World a household name for New Jersey residents. His plan is to service the entire state within two years by hiring up to 100 employees in the area to match the size of the Maryland headquarters.