Battery Streak Moves Closer to A 5-Minute, 80% Battery State-of-Charge

Thousand Oaks, Calif. (September 11, 2018)â€”Battery Streak is currently developing battery prototypes with patented technology that will produce an 80 percent battery state-of-charge in only five minutes.



The company already has coin cells that work at that level, according to David Grant, Battery Streak CEO. The next step, he says, is to create a 1 amp-hour cell for demonstration. The target date for the prototype is fourth quarter 2018.Battery Streak's fast-charging technology was developed by two UCLA professors who are leaders in their fields--Dr. Bruce Dunn, Department of Material Science &Engineering, and Dr. Sarah Tolbert, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry. The technology involves replacing traditional electrodes in standard lithium batteries with Battery Streak proprietary materials that enables batteries to charge at 20C with a longer cycle life and high Coulombic efficiency.Battery Streak technology has the potential to dramatically reduce charge times in a variety of applications including smart watches, cell phones, lifestyle monitors, laptops, hearing aids, medical devices, power tools, industrial robots and forklifts. "What we've demonstrated in coin cells, we're now ready to duplicate in larger cells," says Grant.Battery Streak received a second round of venture capital funding from Act One Ventures (see attached news release). The Los Angeles-based venture capital firm invests in scientific research that is ready to make the move out of the lab.For more information, go to www.BatteryStreak.com.