Best Of 2022

Alencon will demonstrate the industry's most extensive and flexible range of high voltage, high power DC:DC conversion and optimization technology at RE+ in Anaheim, CA
The latest study collated and published by Nova one advisor analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Small Hydropower market to accurately gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, future scopes, cost analysis and key trends during the forecast timeframe 2022 to 2030.
The Solar Energy Market in Argentina share is expected to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026 with the CAGR of 70.64% due to increasing demand for electricity.
Announces Largest Solar Loan Securitization to Date at $382.7 Million and Expands Executive Team with Two New Hires
Moisture ingress is a leading cause for solar panel power degradation-and Quanex offers proven technology to protect module components from moisture-related damage and power loss.
To Better Assist Our Dealers, Installers, and End-users
Electric bikes employ the e-bike drive unit to increase their speed. Customers can drive smoothly and efficiently with the help of the e-bike drive system units.
The global lithium titanate batteries market is expected to hit around USD 120 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to Vision Research Reports.
New solution puts homeowners in control of their energy and creates new business opportunities for solar installers, including home battery backup and EV charging
According to Vision Research Reports, the global energy storage as a service market size is projected to hit around USD 3.6 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 11.06% from 2022 to 2030.
The electric vehicle engine is an electromechanical gadget that changes electric energy into mechanical energy over completely to control electric vehicles.
According to Vision Research Reports, the global microbial fuel cells (MFC) market size is expected to hit around USD 9.3 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
The global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach at USD 208.58 billion by the end of 2022, according to new report study by Precedence Research.
The global small wind market size was estimated at around USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and it is projected to hit around USD 2.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.38% from 2022 to 2030.
The global solar inverter market size was accounted at US$ 8.12 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around US$ 16.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.