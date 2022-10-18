Small Wind Market Estimated to Cross US$ 2.87 billion by 2030

Report Highlights



The on-grid segment accounted for a share of 40.42% in 2021.



In 2021, the off-grid segment registered a revenue share of 59.89% and is expected to measure growth over the forecast period.



Europe emerged as the global leader with a revenue share of 43.3% in 2021.



Asia Pacific accounted for a 19.6% revenue share in the overall market for small wind in 2021 and is anticipated to register significant gains over the forecast period.

The horizontal axis wind turbine (HAWT) has the main rotor shaft and electrical generator at the top of the tower, and it may be pointed toward or away from the prevailing wind by a simple wind vane. ​



The horizontal axis wind turbine segment has a significant share in the small wind turbine market. It has been in production for more than three decades, whereas most small vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs) were produced in the last ten years. The small HWAT receives impetus due to techno-economic benefits associated with the same. The small horizontal axis wind turbine at high-speed wind benefits low-cost wind energy generation, devoid of a skilled workforce and easy maintenance.​



Furthermore, there are two types of small HAWTs. The first one includes a typical three-bladed design, and the second one is an aerodynamically complex, shrouded HAWT. Both the types have a similar rate power of approximately 3 kW.



An advantage of the small HAWTs is the tall tower base, which allows them to gain stronger access to wind at sites with wind shear (sites where variation in wind velocity occurs in the direction at right angles to the wind's direction and tends to exert a turning force). This results in increased power generation due to stronger wind access. This is likely to result in moderate deployment of these units during the forecast timeline.



In April 2021, Engie partnered with Eocycle-XANT to offer a small wind turbine as part of a portfolio of decentralized green energy systems for customers in Belgium. The 90kW EOX M-26 wind turbine produces an average of 260 megawatt-hours of clean electricity a year. The horizontal axis wind turbine has a tip height of 51 meters and requires an environmental permit for its installation.



Therefore, owing to the above points, the horizontal axis wind turbine segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about renewable energy along with government regulations to control growing carbon footprint is propelling the market growth. Increasing global population coupled with rising energy deficit are some of the factors anticipated to positively influence the market. In addition, the gradual reduction in per kilowatt prices along with affordable installation prices of wind turbines for electricity demand will favor the business growth.Stringent government regulations are encouraging grid connectivity to reduce the burden on the use of non-renewable sources for electricity generation. Numerous financial and economic benefits including Feed-in-Tariffs (FiT), Production Tax Credit (PTC), and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) among others are expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted several industries as they were impacted due to the lockdown imposed in many countries. As the industrial operations stopped due to the pandemic, the market experienced a significant dip in 2020 owing to the reduction in energy consumption. This was further attributed to the disruptions of the supply chain & delays or postponement of wind projects in the renewable industry.The off-grid application segment accounted for 59.7% of the global market share in 2021. The demand for off-grid wind turbines can be attributed to the long-standing conventional methods of harnessing this energy for electrification, however, this segment is set to witness a decline due to the government initiatives launched to boost grid connectivity. Such regulatory initiatives are expected to boost the demand for on-grid small wind applications over the forecast period.Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWT) are the preferred axis type in the global small wind market given the ease in installation coupled with affordable pricing. However, the increasing demand for Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) from a large number of consumers is expected to boost the market growth of this segment in upcoming years.The global market for small wind power has recorded a tremendous growth rate in the last few years. The market's performance is credited to the implementation of small wind energy in rural households, increasing investments in the production of clean energy, and encouraging government programs and policies.On the other hand, the rising adoption and implementation of alternative solutions and high capital costs may impede the growth of the small wind power market.Horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) lead the segment by a large margin owing to the design being traditionally available over the past two centuries. The segment is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to ease in installation coupled with easy availability of components.Vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) are anticipated to register exponential growth over the forecast period owing to affordable pricing coupled with numerous environmental benefits offered by the design.The on-grid segment accounted for a share of 40.42% in 2021 owing to the government initiatives towards enhancing grid connectivity in the small wind sector. Numerous financial and economic benefits offered by regulators including Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and Feed-in Tariffs will augment the market of small wind growth over the forecast period.In 2021, the off-grid segment registered a revenue share of 59.89% and is expected to measure growth over the forecast period owing to new, innovative technologies being introduced into the business with a view to modernizing the equipment installed. However, the off-grid segment will remain dominant owing to old installed turbines.Europe emerged as the global leader with a revenue share of 43.3% in 2021. Germany and the U.K. held the maximum share in Europe, virtually dominating the market primarily owing to large-scale funding received by both countries cumulatively. Numerous manufacturers have set up regional offices along with production facilities in these countries to capitalize on the current boom in the industry as well as leverage their positions to become market leaders.In 2021, the North America market of small wind was trailing as the second-largest region in terms of both volume and revenue. According to a 2021 U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Wind Energy, 9.2% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity energy is generated by wind energy.Furthermore, Asia Pacific accounted for a 19.6% revenue share in the overall market for small wind in 2021 and is anticipated to register significant gains over the forecast period. The region is facing a large-scale energy crisis which is expected to intensify in the foreseeable future owing to fast depleting resources. In this crucial situation, affordable renewable energy sources are being considered the future of the energy sector. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.