Meet the Growing Need for Solar Panel Moisture Protection with SolarGain Edge Sealant

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 (NYSE: NX) - As solar module technology continues to evolve, manufacturers are continuously striving to achieve higher levels of module performance and longevity—major new investments in solar infrastructure depend on it.



It's why Quanex has been helping photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers achieve more reliable, long-term performance for more than 20 years with SolarGain® Edge Sealant. SolarGain Edge Sealant LP03 is a polyisobutylene butyl rubber adhesive with integrated desiccant applicable for many types of PV modules and is an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking to improve longevity, reliability, durability and power retention over time.SolarGain Edge Sealant can be especially useful as emerging technological trends have exposed a need for higher levels of moisture protection throughout the photovoltaic marketplace:• Traditional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulants have the potential to generate acid that can sap the panel of its power due to the corrosiveness of the acid when exposed to moisture over time.• Alternative encapsulants like thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and polyvinyl butyral (PVB) have demonstrated higher potential to resist moisture ingress versus EVA but are considerably more expensive and difficult to handle during the assembly process.• New technologies like perovskite solar cells (PSC) and heterojunction (HTJ) cells have also demonstrated promise of higher module efficiency but have shown greater moisture sensitivity and therefore also require greater moisture protection.• While it is commonly assumed that crystalline silicon (c-Si) panels are not sensitive to moisture ingress over the long term, recent testing performed by technical teams at Quanex has demonstrated SolarGain Edge Sealant's ability to provide high levels of moisture protection in c-Si panels, extending lifetime power output.By helping to prevent moisture ingress in solar modules, SolarGain Edge Sealant helps better protect cells, connections and conductive coatings to maximize performance and longevity. Applying SolarGain Edge Sealant technology to new modules can:• Help delay loss of power over a module's lifetime by significantly delaying any degradation mechanisms activated by moisture.• Extend useful life by an additional 10 to 15 years without any other changes to existing design.• Maximize cell area increasing aperture efficiency.• Maintain excellent environmental performance in high-heat conditions.Modules that deliver longevity, reliability and durability—all while maintaining high levels of energy output—can prove to investors and customers that it's worth placing their trust in your company and your products. For forward-thinking manufacturers, SolarGain Edge Sealant offers an effective solution to accomplish these goals.SolarGain Edge Sealant is backed by Quanex's 50 years of experience in insulating glass (IG) sealant and spacer manufacturing designed to slow moisture entry between glass panes. These IG solutions must demonstrate many of the same attributes required in our solar module sealants, including UV resistance, flexibility through a wide variety of temperatures and the ability to delay the migration of moisture.The bottom line for PV module manufacturers is clear: SolarGain Edge Sealant can improve longevity and power potential of solar modules over the course of many years. To learn more, visit Quanex.com/Solar.###About Quanex, A Part of Something BiggerQuanex (NYSE: NX) is a global, publicly traded manufacturing company primarily serving OEMs in the fenestration, cabinetry, solar, refrigeration and outdoor products markets. We are A Part of Something Bigger by improving the performance and aesthetics of end products through continuous innovation, helping customers achieve greater production efficiencies, dedication to giving back to communities where we operate, producing shareholder value and helping our employees learn, grow and thrive. Learn more at Quanex.com.