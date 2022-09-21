Alencon Systems to Display Cutting Edge, American Made DC:DC Power Electronics Solutions at RE+ 2022

Alencon Systems LLC will demonstrate the industry's most extensive line-up of high power, high voltage DC:DC conversion equipment at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, CA September 20 - 22, 2022 in Booth 3323. The Alencon products on display at RE+ will include the latest version of Alencon's galvanically isolated DC:DC converters, the SPOT and BOSS Version 7 series, along with the company's recently launched CUBE. In addition, Alencon will be displaying its full range of accessories including the latest version of its GARD for string level arc and ground fault detection and ACE control system along with a variety of deployment form factors, including its stackable, paralleled solutions - the BOX.



"Alencon aims to be the market leading provider of high power, high voltage DC:DC conversion solutions for applications including the combination of solar plus storage, solar optimization, Microgrids, EV charging and fuel cell applications" says Hanan Fishman, Alencon Systems President. "At RE+ 2022, we will be showcasing the widest and most unique product portfolio for DC:DC power conversion for the clean energy electrification sector.""Over the past year, Alencon has significantly scaled its American manufacturing operations at its suburban Philadelphia factory. The combination of unique technology manufactured domestically offers unique opportunities for our customers to leverage the benefits of DC enabled clean energy electrification projects."The Alencon SPOT - which stands for string power optimizer and transmitter - is Alencon's galvanically isolated, uni-directional DC:DC conversion solution. The SPOT can be used for a variety DC:DC applications include accepting solar and fuel cells as inputs while delivering a wide array of DC voltages on its output. The BOSS - which stands for bi-directional optimizer for storage systems - is Alencon's bi-directional DC:DC converter solution. The BOSS is ideal for the bi-directional charge and discharge of battery energy storage in DC distribution systems such as solar and storage. At RE+ Alencon will be showcasing the SPOT and BOSS Version 7 series, products that offer yet higher power ratings than previous versions in the same, compact form factor.At RE+ 2022, Alencon will debut its latest DC:DC converter offering - the CUBE, the compact universal boost/buck converter. Unlike the SPOT and BOSS, the CUBE offers a non-isolated buck boost topology. The CUBE is unique in that it leverages Alencon's unique high frequency switching technology to achieve a power density ten times greater than the other, non-isolated DC:DC converters available on the market today.Also, on display at RE+ 2022 will be the latest edition of the GARD - Alencon's solution for providing string level arc and ground fault detection with string level rapid disconnect. The latest edition of the GARD features newly, redesigned ARC fault detector compliant to the latest UL1699B standard in a new, low profile form factor. Additionally, the company will be demonstrating the ACE - the Alencon Communications Environment. The ACE allows for remote monitoring and control and SCADA integration of Alencon's products including the SPOT, BOSS, CUBE and GARD."Alencon's comprehensive product line offers project owners and developers a broad variety of solutions to meet the needs of DC-based electrification challenges. Our core competence in next generation, high-frequency power electronics allows us to offer cost effective, compact DC:DC power conversion solutions for the applications most in demand to help the electrification sector combat climate change."About AlenconAlencon's solutions for ALternative ENergy CONversion provide high modularity and scalability for systems from several megawatts to several-hundred megawatts. By helping to dramatically reduce balance of system costs and increase power production through new inverter and energy harvesting technology, Alencon helps advance the state of the art and increase the financial viability of solar power. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, has been building PV power conversion hardware since 2009, drawing on the combined decades of power electronics experience of its engineering team.