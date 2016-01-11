Best Of 2016

Home ice batteries have the potential to transform the electric grid by enabling utilities to gain visibility and control over the largest residential peak load - cooling.
According to the US Geological Survey, 66% of public water comes from surface water. Presumably some of that is pumped at some point, but even if only half of that were gravity fed, the potential for electricity production from municipal water pipes is significant.
The snow melting on your panels actually acts as a lubricant between the snow mass and the panel surface, which makes the solar panel a completely frictionless, slick surface thats the perfect candidate to allow that snow mass to come barreling off your roof.
There are several key differences between the Iron Edison Lithium Iron battery and the Tesla Powerwall. First, an Iron Edison Lithium Iron battery is available in traditional nominal voltages of 12V, 24V and 48V, making it fully compatible with common battery-based inverters and charge controllers from major manufacturers like Outback, Schneider Electric, Magnum, MidNite Solar and SMA.
To make our list, your company had to be, first and foremost, innovative. Your company needed an innovative product, technology, or process to even have been considered for our rundown.
Nuclear fusion has several advantages over nuclear fission. There are no carbon emissions. It is a very energy efficient system and provides abundant fuel.
UEC Electronics Mobile Electric Hybrid Power Sources (MEHPS) Systems to provide Marine Corp with more efficient portable solution
SolPad, the worlds first and only truly integrated solar panel, marks a quantum leap in personal power and aims to gamify sustainable energy use for the masses.
The map shows 40 jobs from entry, mid and advanced levels across four industry sectors: manufacturing, system design, project development and installation/operations, and it identifies more than 60 routes to advancement among them.
The most popular fluid used in CSP plants is the eutectic mixture of BDO. This fluid has a high operating temperature (up to 400 degrees Celsius), a low viscosity and good thermal stability.
Managing fluids at high temperatures presents a safety hazard as the fluid may come into contact with the engineer whilst the fluid is being sampled
The desire to halt climate change has drawn researchers around the world to the pursuit of CO2 conversion.
Here is an account of something I stumbled upon on a visit to Munich last year which I hope will be of interest. The four laws without which nothing whatsoever throughout the universe that happens, happens.
Efficient low-cost batteries are the new frontier and the new frontier is here now from all-electric vehicles to home energy systems.
The cleaning or purification of Biogas involves a complex mix of filtration and separation technologies but even the most basic of installations can benefit from the advantages of clean, dry gas.
Kinetic energy is power that is gained from motion, and this motion can involve vehicles, individuals, and any other object.
One obstacle that is holding back adoption to renewables is the lack of any efficient means of storing this energy. However, some highly innovative solutions might be able to help solve the issue of preserving alternative energy for long-term use.
The Deep Decarbonization Pathway Project (DDPP) is a global collaboration of energy research teams from around the world, charting practical pathways to deeply reduce greenhouse emissions.
Wind turbine gearboxes are challenging to maintain because they are often in remote locations, at elevated heights, and operating under extreme conditions.
Since clouds, atmosphere and nighttime are absent in space, satellite-based solar panels would be able to capture and transmit substantially more energy than terrestrial solar panels.
This show is ideal for solar installers, contractors, commercial builders, utility companies, smart home builders, engineering firms and product developers. Of course, anytime is a good time to visit Vegas. So, dont miss this show.
The efficiency gain equals to approximately $2.5M additional energy being produced over a 100MW power plants lifetime, on average at the global level.
A major advantage that bio-inspired batteries have as compared to other batteries is their ability to allow an instant recharge.
Flow battery technology is immature. There is everything to play for and although pumping liquids from reservoirs does not sound compact or reliable in a car but who knows? Watch this space.
This system is working good in a 4000 sq ft shop & house combo, but could use more storage for peace of mind & will likely upgrade next year.
Don't get overwhelmed at the prospect of launching a solar lead generation program: if you focus on the basics, you'll have a great foundation for finding new customers.
Ginlong Solis Provides String Inverters to the World Largest Solar Canopy (Guinness World Record)
Wind supplied Iowa with over 31 percent of its electricity last year
"We see that algae manufacturers are increasingly replacing plastic for glass components in their photobioreactors to exploit their longer lifetimes and reduce their cost for large scale algae production", says Dr Niko Schultz, R&D project manager for SCHOTT.
Often, solar generators are considered only as items for backcountry survivalists, but solar power's use extends so much further. Here, we discuss why churches and other community organizations should consider purchasing a solar generator.
StratosFuel and Hydrogenics enter into strategic partnership to build largest 100% renewable wind-to-hydrogen plant in North America
NH Research, Inc. is Redefining how AC Power Source Products are Selected
<p><em><img alt="" src="https://www.altenergymag.com/images/upload/images/Tesla10kwh.jpg" style="float:left; height:172px; margin-left:8px; margin-right:8px; width:250px" />Julia Pyper for GTM:</em> Tesla has quietly removed all references to its 10-kilowatt-hour residential battery from the Powerwall website, as well as the company's press kit. The company's smaller battery designed for daily cycling is all that remains.</p> <p>The change was initially made without explanation, which prompted industry insiders to speculate. Today, a Tesla representative confirmed the 10-kilowatt-hour option has been discontinued.</p> <p>"We have seen enormous interest in the Daily Powerwall worldwide," according to an emailed statement to GTM. "The Daily Powerwall supports daily use applications like solar self-consumption plus backup power applications, and can offer backup simply by modifying the way it is installed in a home. Due to the interest, we have decided to focus entirely on building and deploying the 7-kilowatt-hour Daily Powerwall at this time."</p> <p>The 10-kilowatt-hour option was marketed as a backup power supply capable of 500 cycles, at a price to installers of $3,500. Tesla was angling to sell the battery to consumers that want peace of mind in the event the grid goes down, like during another Superstorm Sandy. The problem is that the economics for a lithium-ion backup battery just aren't that attractive. <a href="http://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/Tesla-Discontinues-10kWh-Powerwall-Home-Battery" target="_blank">Cont'd...</a></p>