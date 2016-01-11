Best Of 2016

What is an Ice Battery?

Home ice batteries have the potential to transform the electric grid by enabling utilities to gain visibility and control over the largest residential peak load - cooling.

Read article

What is Hydropower in a Pipe?

According to the US Geological Survey, 66% of public water comes from surface water. Presumably some of that is pumped at some point, but even if only half of that were gravity fed, the potential for electricity production from municipal water pipes is significant.

Read article

How to Manage Snow on Solar

The snow melting on your panels actually acts as a lubricant between the snow mass and the panel surface, which makes the solar panel a completely frictionless, slick surface thats the perfect candidate to allow that snow mass to come barreling off your roof.

Read article

Energy Storage - Lithium Iron vs Lithium Ion Battery Applications

There are several key differences between the Iron Edison Lithium Iron battery and the Tesla Powerwall. First, an Iron Edison Lithium Iron battery is available in traditional nominal voltages of 12V, 24V and 48V, making it fully compatible with common battery-based inverters and charge controllers from major manufacturers like Outback, Schneider Electric, Magnum, MidNite Solar and SMA.

Read article

The 50 Most Innovative New Renewable Energy Companies

To make our list, your company had to be, first and foremost, innovative. Your company needed an innovative product, technology, or process to even have been considered for our rundown.

Read article

Can Thermonuclear Fusion Be Used for Energy?

Nuclear fusion has several advantages over nuclear fission. There are no carbon emissions. It is a very energy efficient system and provides abundant fuel.

Read article

Arotech Power Systems Division Wins Marine Corps Contract for Hybrid Mobile Power Systems

UEC Electronics Mobile Electric Hybrid Power Sources (MEHPS) Systems to provide Marine Corp with more efficient portable solution

Read news

SolPadâ„¢: The Future of Sustainable Personalized Energy Has Arrived

SolPad, the worlds first and only truly integrated solar panel, marks a quantum leap in personal power and aims to gamify sustainable energy use for the masses.

Read news

The IREC Solar Career Map

The map shows 40 jobs from entry, mid and advanced levels across four industry sectors: manufacturing, system design, project development and installation/operations, and it identifies more than 60 routes to advancement among them.

Read article

Solar Thermal Fluids - Why It Is So Important To Choose The Right Fluid

The most popular fluid used in CSP plants is the eutectic mixture of BDO. This fluid has a high operating temperature (up to 400 degrees Celsius), a low viscosity and good thermal stability.

Read article

Solar Thermal Fluid Sampling: Personal Safety and System Design Considerations

Managing fluids at high temperatures presents a safety hazard as the fluid may come into contact with the engineer whilst the fluid is being sampled

Read article

Converting Carbon Dioxide into Fuel

The desire to halt climate change has drawn researchers around the world to the pursuit of CO2 conversion.

Read article

The Birth of Thermodynamics

Here is an account of something I stumbled upon on a visit to Munich last year which I hope will be of interest. The four laws without which nothing whatsoever throughout the universe that happens, happens.

Read article

Is Tesla Entering a New Frontier?

Efficient low-cost batteries are the new frontier and the new frontier is here now from all-electric vehicles to home energy systems.

Read article

The Importance of Removing Contaminants From Biogas

The cleaning or purification of Biogas involves a complex mix of filtration and separation technologies but even the most basic of installations can benefit from the advantages of clean, dry gas.

Read article

Is Kinetic Energy the Future?

Kinetic energy is power that is gained from motion, and this motion can involve vehicles, individuals, and any other object.

Read article

Storage Solutions for Alternative Energy

One obstacle that is holding back adoption to renewables is the lack of any efficient means of storing this energy. However, some highly innovative solutions might be able to help solve the issue of preserving alternative energy for long-term use.

Read article

What is the Deep Decarbonization Pathway Project?

The Deep Decarbonization Pathway Project (DDPP) is a global collaboration of energy research teams from around the world, charting practical pathways to deeply reduce greenhouse emissions.

Read article

Maintenance and Lubrication of Wind Turbines

Wind turbine gearboxes are challenging to maintain because they are often in remote locations, at elevated heights, and operating under extreme conditions.

Read article

Can We Place Solar Panels in Space?

Since clouds, atmosphere and nighttime are absent in space, satellite-based solar panels would be able to capture and transmit substantially more energy than terrestrial solar panels.

Read article

SPI 2016 - Don't Miss The Solar Power International Show

This show is ideal for solar installers, contractors, commercial builders, utility companies, smart home builders, engineering firms and product developers. Of course, anytime is a good time to visit Vegas. So, dont miss this show.

Read article

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Inverter Technology Increases Efficiency to 99%

The efficiency gain equals to approximately $2.5M additional energy being produced over a 100MW power plants lifetime, on average at the global level.

Read article

The Future of Bio-Inspired Batteries

A major advantage that bio-inspired batteries have as compared to other batteries is their ability to allow an instant recharge.

Read article

Flow Batteries in Cars?

Flow battery technology is immature. There is everything to play for and although pumping liquids from reservoirs does not sound compact or reliable in a car but who knows? Watch this space.

Read article

The Aquion Energy Saltwater Storage Battery

This system is working good in a 4000 sq ft shop & house combo, but could use more storage for peace of mind & will likely upgrade next year.

Read article

Three Simple (and Effective) Strategies for Solar Lead Generation

Don't get overwhelmed at the prospect of launching a solar lead generation program: if you focus on the basics, you'll have a great foundation for finding new customers.

Read article

Ginlong Solis Provides String Inverters to the World Largest Solar Canopy (Guinness World Record)

Ginlong Solis Provides String Inverters to the World Largest Solar Canopy (Guinness World Record)

Read news

U.S. number one in the world in wind energy production

Wind supplied Iowa with over 31 percent of its electricity last year

Read news

Glass or plastic: What's the right choice for algae cultivation?

"We see that algae manufacturers are increasingly replacing plastic for glass components in their photobioreactors to exploit their longer lifetimes and reduce their cost for large scale algae production", says Dr Niko Schultz, R&D project manager for SCHOTT.

Read news

How Churches and Community Organizations Can Use Solar Generators

Often, solar generators are considered only as items for backcountry survivalists, but solar power's use extends so much further. Here, we discuss why churches and other community organizations should consider purchasing a solar generator.

Read news

StratosFuel and Hydrogenics Enter into Strategic Partnership to Build Largest 100% Renewable Wind-to-Hydrogen Plant in North America

StratosFuel and Hydrogenics enter into strategic partnership to build largest 100% renewable wind-to-hydrogen plant in North America

Read news

NEW! Model 9420 - AC Power Source with HiVAR Technology

NH Research, Inc. is Redefining how AC Power Source Products are Selected

Read news

Tesla Discontinues 10-Kilowatt-Hour Powerwall Home Battery

<p><em><img alt="" src="https://www.altenergymag.com/images/upload/images/Tesla10kwh.jpg" style="float:left; height:172px; margin-left:8px; margin-right:8px; width:250px" />Julia Pyper for GTM:</em> &nbsp;Tesla has quietly removed all references to its 10-kilowatt-hour residential battery from the Powerwall&nbsp;website, as well as the company's&nbsp;press kit. The company&#39;s smaller battery designed for daily cycling is all that remains.</p> <p>The change was initially made without explanation, which prompted industry insiders to speculate. Today, a Tesla representative confirmed the 10-kilowatt-hour option has been discontinued.</p> <p>&quot;We have seen enormous interest in the Daily Powerwall worldwide,&quot; according to an emailed statement to GTM. &quot;The Daily Powerwall supports daily use applications like solar self-consumption plus backup power applications, and can offer backup simply by modifying the way it is installed in a home. Due to the interest, we have decided to focus entirely on building and deploying the 7-kilowatt-hour Daily Powerwall at this time.&quot;</p> <p>The 10-kilowatt-hour option was marketed as a backup power supply capable of 500 cycles, at a price to installers of $3,500. Tesla was angling to sell the battery to consumers that want peace of mind in the event the grid goes down, like during another Superstorm Sandy. The problem is that the economics for a lithium-ion backup battery just aren't that attractive. &nbsp;<a href="http://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/Tesla-Discontinues-10kWh-Powerwall-Home-Battery" target="_blank">Cont&#39;d...</a></p>

Read story