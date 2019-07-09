Best Of 2019

Using the Earth as a Battery

When you place a zinc anode and a copper cathode in a container of wet mud, the two metals start reacting, because zinc loses electrons easier than copper and because the mud contains ions. By wetting the dirt, it turns into a true electrolyte solution.

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What Is The Average Utility Cost Per Square Foot Of Commercial Property?

For most commercial buildings, energy is the single largest operating expense, most of which comes in the form of electricity. That being the case, the cost of utility-supplied power is of major concern to property managers searching for ways to lower costs.

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Top Article from 2019 - Traffic Powered Wind Turbines

There are more than 2.5 billion cars, which generate wind turbulence. The same wind turbine which is responsible for huge windmill rotation can be replaced by small efficient traffic wind turbines.

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Benchmarking Commercial Building Energy Use Per Square Foot

In this article, we'll discuss the average commercial building energy consumption per square foot, and tell how to measure and compare your own usage with other buildings in your industry. Let's get started.

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Real Goods Relocates To Ukiah

Real Goods, the California-based original purveyor of off-grid living supplies, has relocated to Ukiah, California. The move follows the company's acquisition by altE Store in September of this year. Real Goods' second ever store was also located in Ukiah.

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Lithium Iron Batteries for Energy Storage

The Lithium Iron technology possesses superior thermal and chemical stability, which provides better safety characteristics. Lithium phosphate cells are incombustible, and are more stable under overcharge or short circuit conditions.

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C4V Driven Technology to Scale Manufacturing of Lithium Ion Batteries

C4V Chemistry is a phosphate-based composite cathode that utilises low-cost materials, molecular doping of lithium rich bio-mineral in super-cell of crystal structure.

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Joi Scientific and New Brunswick Power to Develop World's First Hydrogen-Powered Distributed Electricity Grid

New Brunswick could see up to 30 distributed Hydrogen 2.0 production stations deployed for zero-carbon baseload generation

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Atmospheric Ions Harvested for Energy

Atmospheric ions can be harvested as a source of clean, renewable electricity, day and night, through a revolutionary nanomaterial breakthrough called Ion Harvesting Technology, and the author has witnessed it in action.

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The Most Common Solar Circuitry Schemes

Apart from the solar panel itself, virtually any circuit consists of a solar regulator, inverter and, most commonly, a battery. Let's briefly go through their functions.

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What is Betavoltaic Power?

The term betavoltaic is interchangeable with atomic battery, nuclear battery, tritium battery and radioisotope generator. They are used to designate a device, which expends energy from the decay of a radioactive isotope to produce electricity.

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Are Solar Shingles and Solar Windows Viable?

Solar shingles and solar windows signify what solar can, and most likely, will be in the future-integrated and sleek. With lower prices, this technology should take off in the near future.

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Understanding Solar Warranties: Will My Solar Panels Really Last 25 Years?

The savings of a cheap panel may seem intriguing in the moment, but a high-quality panel with a manufacturer that stands behind it will provide you with security in your investment long-term.

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Can We Turn Food Waste into Energy?

The potential of food waste being converted to energy is just being recognized. Why waste over 70 percent of the world's food by sending it into landfills, rather than harnessing it for energy?

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Top Article of 2019 - Proxy Revenue Swaps for Wind Farm Development

In this Interview with Georgios Papadimitriou, President and CEO of Enel Green Power we will disucss how Enel Green Power is utilizing Proxy Revenue Swaps to partially fund the High Lonesome wind project in Texas.

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NEC 2017 and Rapid Shutdown

Solar professionals can best prepare for NEC 2017 rapid shutdown regulations by educating themselves about the differences between NEC 2014 & 2017, options for multivendor solutions like Tigo, and relying on certified products that compliant.

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How to Design a Solar Power System

Designing a solar power system isn't as easy as just slapping a few panels on the roof and calling it a day. What do you need to take into account when designing a solar power system?

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B2B Marketing Ideas that Cut Through the Noisy Solar Industry

With all the buzz around solar technology, the best way to amplify your inbound marketing efforts is with creative tactics. These B2B marketing ideas set the stage for results that power success.

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Solar Carports - Do They Make Sense For You?

A solar carport is essentially a static, rigid frame that is designed to hold solar panels and connect to the power grid.

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What is MWT?

MWT is an acronym for a PV cell technology that has been designed specifically on crystalline silicon type solar cells. It stands for Metal Wrap Through.

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Top 6 Marketing Tactics to Promote a Renewable Energy Business

Every marketing step that you take needs to be sending a clear message. Your potential and current customers don't want to think about the hidden meaning of your advertisement. You need to serve it to them.

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POWER MAXâ„¢ Ballasted Roof Mounting System

The modular design simplifies roof layouts and product ordering while stackable components reduce shipping volume and provide easy transport of materials to the roof.

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What is the Future of Non-renewable Resources?

Only 10% of energy used in the U.S. comes from renewable sources-mostly hydroelectric energy. Worldwide, 85% of the energy comes from non-renewable sources. These sources, such as oil, natural gases and coal, will eventually be depleted.

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Deep-Cycle Batteries used for Energy Storage

It is much more efficient to add energy storage closer to the point of use; such as with homeowners, subdivisions, communities, small towns and cities.

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RE Royalties is Financing Renewable Energy Projects to Fight Climate Change

Unlike banks, fees do not generate the economics of our investment returns. We look for long-term partnerships with our clients because we work side-by-side in understanding their business and helping them achieve their goals.

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Choosing the Right Solution Solar on Flat Roofs - Ballasted, Attached & Hybrid

If you've installed solar on a steep pitched roof, working on a flat roof probably seems like a dream come true. There's no hardware rolling down gutters, no fall protection lanyard tripping you, and you can use a wheeled cart to move equipment around the job site.

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Is Nuclear Energy Still Viable?

Our aging nuclear plants need to be replaced but the new ones fail to compete on price with natural gas and renewable sources such as wind and solar energy.

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How to Protect Solar Panels from Environmental Damage

Solar PV systems spend all their time outside, so it's natural for them to encounter the occasional animal droppings or falling acorns. You may wonder how to keep them intact when more prominent issues like thunderstorms and hurricanes roll around, though.

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How The Energy As A Service (EaaS) Business Model Works

When you partner with an energy as a service company, its expertise is applied to your business specifically. Your EaaS partner delves into all aspects of your current energy supply and management practices and, combining that information with their knowledge of the industry, finds ways to save money.

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Implementing Drones to Inspect Electric Utility Wires

It's plotting a new course to the destination utilities are already sailing to (a proactive condition based asset management) and that this new course or technology is often seen as a disruption first before realizing it as an opportunity.

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Citadel Roofing & Solar Allies with Solar Roof Dynamics in Preparation for California's Solar Mandate for New Home Construction

Solar Roof Dynamics Founder Aaron Nitzkin Joins Citadel as Executive Vice President of Solar

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Neutrinovoltaic Technology: Solar Cells That Don't Need Light

The neutrinovoltaic technology developed by the Neutrino Energy Group derives electrical energy from neutrinos, which are invisible particles that bombard the Earth in roughly equal numbers every moment of every day.

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Energy Trading: Blockchain Energy Market

The growth of the blockchain in energy market is mainly driven by the rising security concerns across the globe, need to manage infrastructure and other business functions through high transaction speeds and immutability, and increasing popularity in the energy sector.

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Re-Using Waste Heat for Reducing Residential Energy

Simply, waste heat is heat that is produced by a machine or an energy output process, as a byproduct of doing work. According to the laws of thermodynamics, all such processes give off some waste heat.

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