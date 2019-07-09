Best Of 2019

When you place a zinc anode and a copper cathode in a container of wet mud, the two metals start reacting, because zinc loses electrons easier than copper and because the mud contains ions. By wetting the dirt, it turns into a true electrolyte solution.
For most commercial buildings, energy is the single largest operating expense, most of which comes in the form of electricity. That being the case, the cost of utility-supplied power is of major concern to property managers searching for ways to lower costs.
There are more than 2.5 billion cars, which generate wind turbulence. The same wind turbine which is responsible for huge windmill rotation can be replaced by small efficient traffic wind turbines.
In this article, we'll discuss the average commercial building energy consumption per square foot, and tell how to measure and compare your own usage with other buildings in your industry. Let's get started.
Real Goods, the California-based original purveyor of off-grid living supplies, has relocated to Ukiah, California. The move follows the company's acquisition by altE Store in September of this year. Real Goods' second ever store was also located in Ukiah.
The Lithium Iron technology possesses superior thermal and chemical stability, which provides better safety characteristics. Lithium phosphate cells are incombustible, and are more stable under overcharge or short circuit conditions.
C4V Chemistry is a phosphate-based composite cathode that utilises low-cost materials, molecular doping of lithium rich bio-mineral in super-cell of crystal structure.
New Brunswick could see up to 30 distributed Hydrogen 2.0 production stations deployed for zero-carbon baseload generation
Atmospheric ions can be harvested as a source of clean, renewable electricity, day and night, through a revolutionary nanomaterial breakthrough called Ion Harvesting Technology, and the author has witnessed it in action.
Apart from the solar panel itself, virtually any circuit consists of a solar regulator, inverter and, most commonly, a battery. Let's briefly go through their functions.
The term betavoltaic is interchangeable with atomic battery, nuclear battery, tritium battery and radioisotope generator. They are used to designate a device, which expends energy from the decay of a radioactive isotope to produce electricity.
Solar shingles and solar windows signify what solar can, and most likely, will be in the future-integrated and sleek. With lower prices, this technology should take off in the near future.
The savings of a cheap panel may seem intriguing in the moment, but a high-quality panel with a manufacturer that stands behind it will provide you with security in your investment long-term.
The potential of food waste being converted to energy is just being recognized. Why waste over 70 percent of the world's food by sending it into landfills, rather than harnessing it for energy?
In this Interview with Georgios Papadimitriou, President and CEO of Enel Green Power we will disucss how Enel Green Power is utilizing Proxy Revenue Swaps to partially fund the High Lonesome wind project in Texas.
Solar professionals can best prepare for NEC 2017 rapid shutdown regulations by educating themselves about the differences between NEC 2014 & 2017, options for multivendor solutions like Tigo, and relying on certified products that compliant.
Designing a solar power system isn't as easy as just slapping a few panels on the roof and calling it a day. What do you need to take into account when designing a solar power system?
With all the buzz around solar technology, the best way to amplify your inbound marketing efforts is with creative tactics. These B2B marketing ideas set the stage for results that power success.
A solar carport is essentially a static, rigid frame that is designed to hold solar panels and connect to the power grid.
MWT is an acronym for a PV cell technology that has been designed specifically on crystalline silicon type solar cells. It stands for Metal Wrap Through.
Every marketing step that you take needs to be sending a clear message. Your potential and current customers don't want to think about the hidden meaning of your advertisement. You need to serve it to them.
The modular design simplifies roof layouts and product ordering while stackable components reduce shipping volume and provide easy transport of materials to the roof.
Only 10% of energy used in the U.S. comes from renewable sources-mostly hydroelectric energy. Worldwide, 85% of the energy comes from non-renewable sources. These sources, such as oil, natural gases and coal, will eventually be depleted.
It is much more efficient to add energy storage closer to the point of use; such as with homeowners, subdivisions, communities, small towns and cities.
Unlike banks, fees do not generate the economics of our investment returns. We look for long-term partnerships with our clients because we work side-by-side in understanding their business and helping them achieve their goals.
If you've installed solar on a steep pitched roof, working on a flat roof probably seems like a dream come true. There's no hardware rolling down gutters, no fall protection lanyard tripping you, and you can use a wheeled cart to move equipment around the job site.
Our aging nuclear plants need to be replaced but the new ones fail to compete on price with natural gas and renewable sources such as wind and solar energy.
Solar PV systems spend all their time outside, so it's natural for them to encounter the occasional animal droppings or falling acorns. You may wonder how to keep them intact when more prominent issues like thunderstorms and hurricanes roll around, though.
When you partner with an energy as a service company, its expertise is applied to your business specifically. Your EaaS partner delves into all aspects of your current energy supply and management practices and, combining that information with their knowledge of the industry, finds ways to save money.
It's plotting a new course to the destination utilities are already sailing to (a proactive condition based asset management) and that this new course or technology is often seen as a disruption first before realizing it as an opportunity.
Solar Roof Dynamics Founder Aaron Nitzkin Joins Citadel as Executive Vice President of Solar
The neutrinovoltaic technology developed by the Neutrino Energy Group derives electrical energy from neutrinos, which are invisible particles that bombard the Earth in roughly equal numbers every moment of every day.
The growth of the blockchain in energy market is mainly driven by the rising security concerns across the globe, need to manage infrastructure and other business functions through high transaction speeds and immutability, and increasing popularity in the energy sector.