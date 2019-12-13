Real Goods Relocates To Ukiah

Ukiah, California (December, 2019) - Real Goods, the California-based original purveyor of off-grid living supplies, has relocated to Ukiah, California. The move follows the company's acquisition by altE Store in September of this year. Real Goods' second ever store was also located in Ukiah.



Real Good's new business address is 2005 N. State St., Unit G, Ukiah, CA 95482. The new location, about two miles from the city center, will have office space and a larger warehouse. The larger warehouse allows Real Goods to offer a greater selection of solar energy products and systems, and faster shipping to West Coast customers.The move follows the September 2019 acquisition of Real Goods by altE Store. Now powered by altE, the Real Goods sales and customer support teams continue as part of the altE family. altE CEO Sascha Deri commented on the move, "Our new warehouse will more than double the inventory capacity of Real Goods. This move enables us to not only provide a wider range of renewable energy system products to our local customers in the Mendocino County area but also decrease shipping costs to our customers on the entire West Coast."As part of its acquisition, Real Goods has begun offering competitive wholesale programs for professional solar installers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington state, with expanded inventory and distributor pricing. To apply, call Real Goods at 800-919-2400.Formerly EcoTerra, the Solar Living Center remains in Hopland, California. The Center continues to be a home to the Solar Living Institute, Solar Living Store, and Emerald Pharms. For more information, find the SLC online at https://solarliving.org/slc/ or call (707) 472-2456.About Real GoodsFounded in 1978, Real Goods is the original purveyor of off-the-grid living supplies. Originally envisioned as a one-stop-shop where people could find everything they needed for their remote homesteads, the store began with the sale of the first retail solar panel in the United States and the humble goal of changing the world.In September 2019, Real Goods was acquired by the altE Store. Now powered by altE, the Real Goods sales and customer support personnel continue to promote, sell, inventory, ship, and support solar energy solutions. Real Goods is Headquartered at 2005 N. State St., Unit G, in Ukiah, California. For more information visit their website at https://realgoods.com/ or call toll free at 800-919-2400.