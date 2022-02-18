Best Of 2022

The Truth About Reviving Dead Batteries

The truth is, there are many factors that contribute to poor battery performance and failure, and it is important to diagnose the symptoms of poor battery performance before determining a cure.

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How to Become a Renewable Energy Engineer?

Developing solutions and progressing green technologies are necessary to combat the climate crisis. However, it calls for experts in the renewable energy sector to support environmental recovery and enhance quality of life.

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How Efficient Are Tracking Solar Panels?

There are a few different types of solar panel motors and designs. To power the tracking of a farm of solar panels there are two main options: a central drive system featuring one tracking motor that powers multiple panels simultaneously.

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From the First Job, RT-MINI Inspires Enduring Loyalty from Ensolar

Vazquez explained that roof leaks are a main concern for new customers, so his installers always take time to explain the benefits of RT-MINI. "All our installers have a construction background, and they have full confidence that there will never be any leaks,"

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Alencon Systems to Display Cutting Edge, American Made DC:DC Power Electronics Solutions at RE+ 2022

Alencon will demonstrate the industry's most extensive and flexible range of high voltage, high power DC:DC conversion and optimization technology at RE+ in Anaheim, CA

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Small Hydropower Market Size to Surpass USD 10.56 BN by 2030

The latest study collated and published by Nova one advisor analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Small Hydropower market to accurately gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, future scopes, cost analysis and key trends during the forecast timeframe 2022 to 2030.

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XCA 2600, World's Strongest All-Terrain Crane Developed by XCMG, Sets New Wind Power Hoisting Record

This progressive approach aims to provide highly efficient solutions for the installation of a super wind turbine and customize operations for different construction environment and application scenarios.

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From Fuel to Photovoltaics - How Photovoltaic Technology Can Be Used in Transport

In their current state, photovoltaics cannot generate the amount of energy needed to fully power electric vehicles like cars and buses. However, they will augment power needs, making batteries last longer and generating power for features such as air-conditioning.

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Recent Advancements in Nuclear Technology : an Overview

Many researchers claimed that smaller modular reactors (SMRs) are the way to address the existing issue with reactor designs. SMRs are designed to generate up to 300 MW of electric power, and the parts of the reactors can be easily broken down and transported to plants.

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Innovations In End of Life Solar Panel Disposal & Recycling

Estimates are that approximately 8 million metric tons of solar panels will reach their end-of-life in the next nine years. That amount will increase to 80 million within 30 years. Where will they all go?

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Innovations in End of Life Lithium-Ion Battery Disposal & Recycling

To make a lithium-ion battery, the components have to be mined and refined. Cathodes are built, and the batteries are manufactured. When those batteries no longer hold a charge, they have to be recycled to reclaim as many metals and plastics as possible.

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The Three Major Methods of Designing a Rooftop Solar System

During the sales and planning phases of a residential rooftop solar project, different methods are used to figure out how to lay out the solar modules on a roof. We will talk about three methods that solar professionals often use during this phase.

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Avoid Cross-mating of PV Connectors

Not only the selection of quality components but also their correct handling is crucial for the PV plant's profitability and safety. Therefore, it is essential to know and understand the technical impacts when installing and connecting the various elements.

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Defect Detection in Photovoltaic Modules

Allied Vision provides Near-Infrared (NIR) cameras with great performance in terms of quantum efficiency and sensitivity for Photovoltaic (PV) modules inspection systems. They are used by inspection systems in the market to detect defects.

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Roof Tech Puts Its Show on the Road and Sparks a New Era in Customer Relationships

Using a U-Haul® truck and trailer they installed a demo roof on the trailer with four solar panels featuring RT-APEX, Roof Tech's rail-less residential roof mount featuring AlphaSealâ„¢ Technology. It was the launch of the first RT-APEX Roadshow.

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2022 Top Article - Solar Atmospheres, Fontana, CA

By combining onsite generation, an advanced energy storage system and a world-class artificial intelligence-powered analytics platform, SCA optimizes energy usage by automatically switching between onsite generation, battery power and grid power.

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Digitizing the Energy Transition: How Are Digital Technologies Accelerating Decarbonization?

With growing energy demand and increasing focus on energy security and supply resiliency, governments and businesses alike have turned to digital strategies to shape the new energy landscape.

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New Legislation on PFAS May Affect Your Fire Suppression System

One of the primary problems with PFAS is their "persistence." Persistence means they can persist in soil, water, and in the human body ... for years. Exposure to water, air, and sunlight does little to degrade them, thus they are known as "forever" chemicals.

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NextGen PV Soiling Mitigation

PV soiling monitors are one of the best ways to know when solar panel cleaning makes sense from an economic standpoint. By knowing how much performance we are losing and our PPA values we can determine when the cost of cleaning < the cost of being dirty (performance loss).

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The Hidden Side of BESS: What US Companies Should Know

Given their availability, efficiency and technological advances, BESS are expected to lead the way in energy storage in the coming years.

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Solis Inverters at RE+ 2022

Attendees will see new energy storage options for residential and commercial PV applications with Powerhub (our upcoming energy management system). Meanwhile, Solis will provide attendees with SolisCloud - our latest monitoring platform of interactive experience.

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S-5! at RE+ 2022

S-5! is presenting "Rail-Less Solar on Metal Roofs: Wire Management & Best Practices" in the Installer Theater on Tuesday, September 20th from 4:15-5:15 PM.

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Measuring Solar Access Value (SAV) & Total Solar Resource Fraction (TSRF) With Accuracy

Are you wondering how you're supposed to measure Solar Access Value (SAV) and Total Solar Resource Fraction (TSRF) with accuracy? Or maybe you're wondering if accuracy even matters?

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Award-winning Elementary School With Unique Roof Design Has Minimal Environmental Impact

The 58,000 square foot roof is indeed a unique aspect of the building, featuring 11 different raised sawtooth profiles each designed to both "optimize the amount of natural daylighting in the classrooms, and to provide the best orientation for the building's solar array.

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CanDuitâ„¢ Clamp & GRipperFix® Utility Mounting System

After many roof replacements, the city was ready for a new and better roof designed to last. They needed to support ±600 feet of rooftop conduit and piping, and wanted a roof that was solar-ready.

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Six Common Questions About Power Supplies - Solved!

In this Allied Expert Advice article, Altech Corporation's Automation Product Manager, Laszlo Gyorgypal, answers six common questions about power supplies to help you select the best solution for your industrial automation application.

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Argentina Solar Energy Industry will Registered Growth 82.21% in 2022

The Solar Energy Market in Argentina share is expected to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026 with the CAGR of 70.64% due to increasing demand for electricity.

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Mosaic Surpasses $7 Billion in Loans Funded for Residential Solar and Sustainable Home Improvements

Announces Largest Solar Loan Securitization to Date at $382.7 Million and Expands Executive Team with Two New Hires

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Meet the Growing Need for Solar Panel Moisture Protection with SolarGain Edge Sealant

Moisture ingress is a leading cause for solar panel power degradation-and Quanex offers proven technology to protect module components from moisture-related damage and power loss.

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FranklinWH's Online Support Platform Is Now Available

To Better Assist Our Dealers, Installers, and End-users

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Challenges and Developments in E-bike Drive Unit Market

Electric bikes employ the e-bike drive unit to increase their speed. Customers can drive smoothly and efficiently with the help of the e-bike drive system units.

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Lithium Titanate Batteries Market Size to Hit USD 120 Billion by 2030

The global lithium titanate batteries market is expected to hit around USD 120 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to Vision Research Reports.

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Introducing SolarEdge Home in North America: A Complete DC-Optimized Smart Energy Ecosystem

New solution puts homeowners in control of their energy and creates new business opportunities for solar installers, including home battery backup and EV charging

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Energy Storage As A Service Market Size to Hit USD 3.6 Billion by 2030

According to Vision Research Reports, the global energy storage as a service market size is projected to hit around USD 3.6 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 11.06% from 2022 to 2030.

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Electric Vehicle Motor: Cost Analysis and Demands Outlook

The electric vehicle engine is an electromechanical gadget that changes electric energy into mechanical energy over completely to control electric vehicles.

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Microbial Fuel Cells Market Size, Share, Growth Report (2017-2030)

According to Vision Research Reports, the global microbial fuel cells (MFC) market size is expected to hit around USD 9.3 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

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Electric Vehicle Market Overview in 2022 | Statistics & Forecasts

The global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach at USD 208.58 billion by the end of 2022, according to new report study by Precedence Research.

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Small Wind Market Estimated to Cross US$ 2.87 billion by 2030

The global small wind market size was estimated at around USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and it is projected to hit around USD 2.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.38% from 2022 to 2030.

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Solar Inverter Market Report 2021 and Future Outlook

The global solar inverter market size was accounted at US$ 8.12 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around US$ 16.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

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Off-grid Solar PV Panels Market is Expected to Hit Around USD 5.2 Billion By 2030

The global off-grid solar PV panels market was surpassed at USD 2.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around USD 5.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.17% from 2022 to 2030

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The Role of AI in Developing Energy Efficiency

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging tool that may help us engineer better energy efficiency into everything we do. Here are several ways allying with AI improves workflows and profitability.

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6 Steps to Take to Become Carbon-Neutral

Some regions are preventing further damage by minimizing carbon emissions. Residents, companies and communities can become carbon-neutral by following six conservation steps that may also help countries achieve their sustainability goals.

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Recent Innovations Show Promise for Pulsed-Power Technologies

Pulsed power may not be a familiar term for many. These technologies have yet to break into mainstream applications, but even now, in their early stages, they show significant potential.

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