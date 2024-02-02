Best Of 2024

Demolition Ranch HQ, Boerne, Texas"•Case Study

Due to the ranch's remote location, the owner wished to build an off-the-grid building featuring a 3.84kW rooftop solar array together with a battery storage system to power the building. The rooftop solar modules are secured in place using the ProteaBracketTM by S-5!

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What Can a 3000 Watt Inverter Run?

When choosing a solar inverter, have you ever thought about how many load the inverter can actually run? The following takes a 3000 Watt inverter as an example to further explain to you.

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The 5 Most Impactful Battery Innovations in 2024

Electric vehicles (EVs) will need cheaper and more reliable cells to encourage mainstream adoption, and renewable infrastructure needs higher-density storage to mitigate its intermittency.

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ZapBatt Battery Operating System

Think of it not as a simple battery management system, but as more of an Android, Windows, or iOS for batteries. It's a platform that breathes life into batteries, allowing them to fit within the designed parameters of any given product

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What Can a 5KVA Inverter Carry

What can a 5kva inverter carry? Have you thought about it when you buy an inverter? There are more information about the 5kva solar inverter system carry analysis as follow.

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Utility-Scale Drone-in-a-Box Inspection

Raptor Maps collaborated with Enel, DJI, and UVT to conduct the first-ever DJI Dock solar site inspection in North America. Conducted on a 180+ MWdc site, Raptor Maps built the necessary mission planning software to direct the drone to conduct the inspection.

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Solar Analysis: What is it & How Does it Work

Solar analysis is a comprehensive assessment of a location's solar potential. It involves the evaluation of various factors that influence the effectiveness of harnessing solar energy, such as sunlight exposure, shading, and the optimal placement of solar panels.

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What Is Hybrid Inverter

A hybrid inverter combines a solar inverter's functions and a battery storage inverter into one. Consequently, it can manage power produced by the solar array, the solar battery storage, and power from the grid.

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Wind Energy v. Solar Energy: Which is a Better Renewable for Your Commercial Farm?

While both technologies offer their own advantages, specific factors like your budget, land availability, and available financial incentives, will determine which solution is more advantageous to you.

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Evaluating the Present and Future Potential of Tidal Power in the U.S.

There are currently three tidal turbine projects in the country - two in Maine and one in New York. The first Maine site tested a 150-kilowatt underwater turbine from 2012 to 2013 and is now benchmarking the performance of a newer generation of the same device.

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Are Solar Batteries Worth It?

In this article, we'll explore how solar batteries work, the financial benefits, costs, and other factors you should consider when building a solar system for your home.

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Is It Worth Buying A Whole Home Generator?

Discover the benefits of a whole home generator! Ensure uninterrupted power supply during outages with our top-rated solutions. Learn about features, installation, and maintenance to keep your home safe and powered.

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GreenMine secures first waste carbonisation site in Wales

UK-based waste carbonisation business, GreenMine, has secured its first operational site - an industrial location in North Wales.

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Hydrogen Energy Storage Industry | Future Growth Prospects

The increased deployment of hydrogen energy storage in the utility, commercial, and residential sectors is driving the industry. The sector is predicted to grow due to high industrial demand for hydrogen in metal treatment, petroleum refining, and food processing. Potential opportunity for the market lies in increasing the commercialization of power-to-gas technology. In this technology, hydrogen can be converted back to electricity and used for powering the electric grid during peak hours.

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From One-Way to Two-Way: The Future of Electricity with Smart Grids

The key to a smart grid lies in two-way communication. Just like the internet, it uses a network of sensors, controls, and automation to digitally manage the flow of electricity. Unlike the internet, however, this network optimizes the power grid in real-time, adapting to our ever-changing energy demands.

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NEW GREEN ENERGY DEVELOPER REDELIO RENEWABLES LLC ESTABLISHED TO REACH 2,4 GW OF BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS (BESS) IN THE U.S.

The newly established entity will leverage the combined strengths of Redelfi and Elio Group to develop a robust pipeline for a power of up to 2,4 GW of BESS projects across the U.S.

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A Comprehensive Guide to Solar Panel Prices in Lahore

Discover the key factors influencing solar panel prices in Lahore, the benefits of solar energy, and how investing with trusted providers like Uni Solar can pave the way for a sustainable future.

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Canadian Green Tech Revolutionizes Home Solar Installation with Innovative Solutions and Strategic Partnerships

Founded by accomplished Ontario based entrepreneur Scott Porter, CGT stands out as a central hub for best-in-class tools and technologies. The company has developed a robust platform that simplifies the solar installation process, making it more accessible for homeowners across Canada.

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Emaldo Introduces the Emaldo Power Store, an Advanced Energy Storage Solution for Solar Systems

Emaldo, a pioneer in AI-driven home energy solutions, today announced the release of the Emaldo Power Store, a powerful and versatile energy storage system designed to enhance both new and existing solar installations.

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How Pole Yards and Emergency Poles Enhance Utility Services at CMS

At CMS Utility Services, we enhance utility operations with effective pole yard management and emergency pole solutions. Our customized pole racks securely store and organize poles, reducing damage risks. We prioritize safety, efficiency, and rapid response to emergencies with over 40 years of expertise.

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Does hybrid inverter need solar charge controller?

Hybrid inverters integrate both inverter and solar charge controller functions, eliminating the need for a separate solar charge controller and simplifying solar power system installation.

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Hybrid solar inverter vs normal inverter which is better?

A hybrid solar inverter combines inverter and charge controller functions, offering easy installation, high efficiency, and built-in protections. It's a cost-effective and safe choice, ideal for home solar systems.

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ENG8 achieves another global first in the race for fusion energy

Catalysed fusion specialists at ENG8 International have confirmed the results of the recent independent validation of its EnergiCell®, conducted by world-renowned LENR (low energy nuclear reactions) expert Dr Jean-Paul Biberian. The validation showed that the system can be self-powering and export net electricity.

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The Powerhouse of Performance: VRLA Batteries by Euro Energy Resources Limited

Euro Energy Resources Limited offers high-quality VRLA batteries for reliable, maintenance-free power solutions across diverse industries.

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New Developments in Membrane Technology Transforming Carbon Capture

The developments in membrane technology are revolutionizing carbon capture across the industrial and energy sectors. From the latest configurations to new membrane materials, its progress indicates a viable solution to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

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Thermal Energy Storage Market: The $91.6 Billion Solution to a Sustainable Energy Future

The global thermal energy storage market size is projected to exceed USD 91.6 billion by 2032, driven by the growing adoption of renewable energy sources, advancements in storage technology, and increasing global energy demand.

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Solar Panels Need to Be Pretty: Adding Color to Sustainable Buildings

One technology that can help achieve this is BIPV. BIPV are solar power generation systems designed to be embedded within the architecture of a building, unlike traditional solar panels which are retroactively fitted to an existing structure.

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Wire Management of Rail-Less Solar PV Systems on Low-Slope Metal Roofing

Module Preparation & Strategic String Design - Part I. By strategically designing module and string layouts, prepping modules in staging areas and performing repeatable installation procedures, all hurdles to installing rail-less solar can be overcome.

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The Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP)

The California SGIP is a state initiative encouraging the adoption of distributed energy resources, offering financial incentives for residential and commercial customers embracing cleaner and more resilient energy technologies.

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Can Smart Substations Enhance Grid Stability for Renewable Energy Sources?

Will grids be able to handle the massive upgrade? Renewable energy installers, developers and everyone in between must assert smart substations as the solution for making a more resilient, scalable grid.

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Reducing the Risk of Battery Thermal Runaway

One solution to reducing the risk of a battery fire are infrared cameras. Infrared fire detection systems monitor large areas and are able to detect heat releasing from battery packs or single batteries.

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Thermal Battery Technology

Relying on lithium-ion batteries, which are expensive and require the mining of critical minerals, will not be sufficient or even feasible for the scale at which we will need energy storage to achieve a fully renewable grid.

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Bringing India made Solar Panels to the US Market

The long-term vision for our company's presence in the US is to establish Gautam Solar as a trusted and reputable brand of solar panels. We want not only to export our panels from India, but also our brand which is synonymous with high-quality solar panels.

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Evolution of Raw Materials in Green Hydrogen Production: A Comparative Analysis of Current Trends and Technologies

Recognized for its versatility and potential as a clean energy carrier, hydrogen is poised to address the energy requirements of various sectors, including heavy industry, transportation, and power generation.

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The Construction Procurement Process, Explained

How companies organize their procurement team and the technology they choose to manage the process can make a huge difference in building project costs.

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Current Developments, Issues, Discoveries and Advancements in Geothermal Energy

Geothermal energy can bridge the transition away from fossil fuels, as it currently makes use of the tools and existing wells in the oil and gas industry, while also addressing the unreliability of current renewables.

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What Is Roof Underlayment & Why It's Important

Roof underlayment is the unsung hero of roofing systems, playing a vital role in protecting buildings from various environmental threats. Its significance spans across different roofing types, including the increasingly popular metal roofs, shingles, and tiles.

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Long Duration Energy Storage

Although there are several LDES technologies, A-CAES offers distinct advantages, including the ability to flexibly locate and at a scale that will enable the large-scale displacement of fossil fuels in energy systems.

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Renewable Energy Solutions with Intermountain Wind & Solar

This installation just down the street from Weber State University maximizes solar panel placement to offset the energy needs of the newly constructed five-story apartment building in the scenic Gardens neighborhood on 40th Street.

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Due Diligence 101-Part 1: Assessing the site of a solar array

This is the first in a series of blogs outlining important considerations when performing technical due diligence on a solar asset.

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Turbine Blade Inspection Using Vibro-Thermography

This article explores the application of vibro-thermography as an effective non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for detecting both surface and subsurface cracks in turbine blades.

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Greening the Automotive Industry: Sustainable Practices in EV Battery Manufacturing

This article explores how advanced inspection systems are pivotal in driving these sustainable practices by enhancing manufacturing precision, reducing waste, and ultimately leading to more environmentally friendly production processes.

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PV for RVs: Introducing One of the Country's First RV Parks to Run on Solar Power

As the owner of the Glades Resort, an RV park in Moore Haven, Florida, Tom Tripoli noticed an opportunity to practice environmental stewardship and save money on his power costs by switching from traditional to renewable energy.

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Panasonic's Solar Module and Battery Storage Solutions

Whether investing in an off-grid system or a hybrid solar system, homeowners can achieve independence from the grid and finally have better control of their energy consumption.

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Leak Testing is Mission-Critical for EV Drive Batteries

It is critical to detect leaks not visible to the naked eye that, if disregarded, could cause the EV battery to fail, limiting battery performance with diminished capacity and longevity, as well as jeopardize vehicle safety.

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Large Capacity VS Small Capacity Battery Storage: A Comprehensive Comparison

Choosing between a large-capacity home battery storage system and a smaller one can be a complex decision, as each option comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks.

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Advancements in Solar Tracker Technology

The AxoneDuo Infinity and our tracker control and SCADA systems, such as the innovative DBox5, all in-house technology, feature direct motor control capabilities and use LoRa technology for secure, long-range wireless communication with the Network Control Unit (TBOX).

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Terrasmart's Flexible 1P Tracker Speeds Experimental Success

Utilities across the country are managing intermittent renewable integration with varying levels of success - and with good reason. Meeting resource adequacy, reliability, and resilience is a complex business that requires flexibility and inventive solutions.

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How to Increase Lithium-Ion Battery Life to Improve Performance

Grid-connected large-scale battery storage systems are leading the charge of the energy transition, and for good reason. They offer unparalleled flexibility and reliability in managing renewable energy integration and grid stability.

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The Role of Thermal Cameras in Preventing Fires in Industrial Battery Backup Systems

As more industries turn to battery backups, the potential for dangerous thermal events like overheating or fires becomes a serious concern. Thermal cameras have emerged as a game-changing technology, transforming how fire prevention is handled in battery backup systems.

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