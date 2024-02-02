GreenMine secures first waste carbonisation site in Wales

It will take control of the two-acre industrial site from the start of March and has already commenced planning and environmental permitting applications that are anticipated to conclude by the end of 2024.



More Headlines Articles

The site has a 20-year lease, with a 20-year feedstock contract and an offtake contract to the National Grid.John Bell, Managing Director at GreenMine said: "This is a really significant milestone for us in commercialising this near-to-zero emissions solution to landfill for the UK.We expect to initiate manufacturing of the first waste carbonisation unit late February with a 6 months delivery time for installation and commissioning, operation ready September 2024."Our mission goes way beyond the usual benefits of a waste recycling process - we're aiming to remove the reliance on landfill sites and create sustainable urban living that aesthetically blends with local landscapes. Furthermore, our technology is capable of both generating energy and sequestration of carbon."