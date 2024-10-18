ENG8 achieves another global first in the race for fusion energy

Dr Jean-Paul Biberian said: "We can consider that the device can operate indefinitely without any external input power."



More Headlines Articles

Dr Biberian was commissioned by an investor to conduct technical due diligence on an EnergiCell®. His report concluded that: "The technology is capable of sustained operations producing kilowatts of output energy, with a net three times more power output than input."ENG8 has a team of competent scientists very focused on plasma physics, and they have good engineers."EnergiCells fuse hydrogen nuclei producing photons or light as well as directly producing electrons or electricity. They are currently producing electricity on the scale of milliwatts to tens of kilowatts. This power output is suitable for powering devices like phones and laptops, appliances such as ovens and washing machines, and in time, houses, cars and factories.Valeria Tyutina, CEO at ENG8, said: "Whilst hot fusion struggles to produce net energy, catalysed fusion technology is miles ahead, and offers a viable source of zero-emission, affordable energy to drive the global economy. Our technology is mass producible so everybody on the planet can have access to their own independent energy source.""It's very encouraging that we already have several industrial customers who have confidence in the technology and have expressed interest in our EnergiCell, with requirements ranging from 3 megawatts to 8 gigawatts."On a broader scale, 2024 is proving to be a significant year in the development of LNER, or cold fusion technology, as lab-based R&D matures and leading companies begin the commercialisation process, transitioning from science into engineering.The EU has run the CleanHME Program for the last four years, which has confirmed that LENR reactors can produce ten times more energy than they consume. Three members of the ENG8 team recently presented at the 16th International Workshop of Anomalies in Hydrogen Loaded Metals (IWAHLM-16) Conference, organised by CleanHME Europe.At the event, Alan Smith, CEO of the International Society for Condensed Matter Nuclear Science (ISCMNS) said: "If I were to bet on which LENR companies would be the first to market, ENG8 would be in the top two."Previous independent validations, carried out by IEP (Portugal) and other renowned test laboratories, have also proved that EnergiCells produce net energy with safe levels of emissions that are well within the EU limits.