Emaldo Introduces the Emaldo Power Store, an Advanced Energy Storage Solution for Solar Systems

The Emaldo Power Store enables homeowners and businesses to maximize the benefits of solar energy, save on energy costs, and passively earn income from grid balancing. "We're looking to change the game with the Emaldo Power Store," said Steffen Bjerregaard, CEO of Emaldo. "We're incredibly proud of our dedicated European team and our development team in Copenhagen, who are working hard to bring these advancements to life." For over 15 years, Emaldo has maintained an unwavering dedication to quality, overseeing every step of the product journeyâ€”from design and development to manufacturing and distribution. Emaldo aims to become the leading provider of home energy management solutions. To achieve this, the company actively seeks partnerships with installers who share its passion for innovation and sustainability, fostering relationships that go beyond simple transactions.



Key features of the Emaldo Power Store include:10.8 kW Hybrid Inverter: This all-in-one system integrates a 10.8 kW inverter with expandable batteries, offering scalable energy storage for homes and businesses.Energy Storage and Backup Power: The Emaldo Power Store stores clean, self-produced solar electricity for use whenever it's needed most. The system offers an optional backup power feature for critical appliances. This unit is sold separately.Smart Energy Management: With Energenie AI technology, the system automatically buys electricity at the lowest prices and uses this cheap electricity during peak pricing hours. This smart energy management helps users save on energy costs.Passive Income from Grid Balancing: The Emaldo system balances the electrical grid and passively generates revenue, with monthly payouts delivered directly to the consumer. Installers also benefit from a percentage of all grid balancing revenue from their installations.Works with All Inverters: The Emaldo Power Store can be easily retrofitted to existing solar installations, making it compatible with any inverter on the market.Connectivity and Control: The system is equipped with Bluetooth and 4G connectivity for seamless wireless integration. Homeowners can monitor their energy production and consumption in real-time with the Emaldo app, available on Android and iOS.Expansion Capabilities: For those with greater energy demands, the Emaldo Battery Expansion Cabinet allows users to add up to 25.6 kWh of battery storage, with the option to expand up to an impressive 143.36 kWh by daisy-chaining multiple cabinets.Emaldo Power Suite: Installers benefit from access to the Emaldo Power Suite, a comprehensive online platform that streamlines the installation process, provides product training, and offers ongoing support, including marketing resources. The dedicated Emaldo installer app also makes commissioning and managing installations easier than ever.Leading the Way in Clean Energy Innovation: Emaldo is committed to pushing the boundaries of clean energy technology. The company's solutions are designed for seamless integration, exceptional efficiency, and maximum convenience for both users and installers. The Emaldo Power Store, combined with theEnergenie AI and Grid Rewards program, is truly a next-generation product that sets the standard for renewable energy storage.