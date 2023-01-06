Best Of 2023

Coremax Launches New 50kWh Lithium Battery System for Solar Energy Storage

The high-capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery system is designed to provide reliable and sustainable power for homes and businesses. Coremax has launched a new 50kWh battery system designed for solar energy storage. Based on a 48V 1000Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, the system offers high-capacity energy storage, efficient and reliable performance, and a range of applications for homes and businesses. Prices start at $13,800.

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Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Solar Demand is Expected to Skyrocket Over the Next Decades

The solar photovoltaic glass market size reached USD 7.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 114.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2032.

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Rooftop Wind Energy Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 296.57 MN by 2032

The global rooftop wind energy market revenue is expanding around USD 296.57 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032. North America has held the highest revenue share of 45% in 2022.

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Looking to install solar panels on a slate roof? Solar Slate's innovative product now makes it quicker and easier.

Massachusetts is among the top states for slate roofing, with two percent of single-family homes featuring slate roofs. Many homeowners with slate roofs want to "go solar". However, existing methods of installation on a slate roof require removal of nearly half the roof. Until now.

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Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell at CES 2023

Stellantis includes Factorial's solid-state battery cell at their CES booth

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SolarReviews releases the 2023 ranking of The Best Solar Panel Manufacturers

- SolarReviews Ranks the Top 10 U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturers - #1 Solar Panel Brand Qcells is assembled in the U.S.A. and boasts a 25-year product and performance warranty

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E-Bike market size will become USD 40.98 billion by 2030

According to projections, the e-bike market size accounted for approximately USD 18.86 billion in 2022 and it will become USD 40.98 billion by 2030.

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Hydropower market size will become USD 371.8 billion by 2030

The global hydropower market size is expected to become around USD 371.8 billion by the end of 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022 to 2030, as per new report study by Precedence Research.

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Biomass Power: Increasing Demand and Production Statistics

The increasing demand for renewable energy sources has led to the growth of the biomass power market. The global biomass power market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% from 2023 to 2032.

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Printable Solar Cells Market Significantly Expanding and Will Hit Revenue USD 75.62 BN by 2032

The global printable solar cell market revenue is expanding around US$ 40 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2030. Rising demand for electricity owing to surging population across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the printable solar cell market.

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RP Construction Services Acquired by Quanta Services

The transaction advances RPCS' long-term strategy of delivering value to its customers, employees, and partners as well as the communities in which the company operates.

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Solar Inverter Market: Rising Demand for Clean Energy Driving Growth

The increased use of renewable energy sources and the rising demand for clean energy have caused the market for solar inverters to expand significantly in recent years. Having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% throughout the forecast period, the global market for solar inverters, which was valued at $8.12 billion in 2021, is anticipated to reach $ 16.88 billion by 2030.

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The Green Power Market: An Overview of the Growing Demand for Sustainable Energy

As the world becomes increasingly concerned about the impact of human activity on the environment, the demand for renewable energy sources is growing at an unprecedented rate. One of the fastest-growing segments of the renewable energy market is green power, which includes sources like solar, wind, and geothermal power. The estimated value of the worldwide green power market in 2021 was US$ 47.41; by 2030, it is anticipated to reach US$ 126.7 billion, with a CAGR of 11.54% from 2022 to 2030.

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Waste to Energy Market: Turning Trash into Treasure

Landfills are overflowing and the ecosystem is suffering as a result of global overconsumption, posing a severe threat to environmental sustainability. trash-to-energy (WtE) technology is one remedy that not only solves the trash issue but also offers a sustainable energy source. With a CAGR of 4.71% from 2022 to 2030, the market for waste-to-energy is anticipated to reach around US$ 85.18 billion by that year.

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Electriq Power Completes Merger with TLG Acquisition One Corp. to Facilitate Installations of Solar Energy plus Intelligent Storage Solutions

Electriq Power's proven technology platform and business model enables increased uptake of solar plus storage for customers across all demographic groups.

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Enphase Energy Begins Microinverter Shipments from Texas with Salcomp

Enphase Energy and Salcomp will host a ribbon-cutting and installer training event today, Aug. 29, 2023, at Salcomp's manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. Attendees will include leadership from both Enphase and Salcomp, as well a couple of hundred installers from the Enphase Installer Network (EIN).

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What Are the Classifications of Energy Storage Systems?

Existing energy storage systems are mainly divided into five categories: mechanical energy storage, electrical energy storage, electrochemical energy storage, thermal energy storage and chemical energy storage.

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Monocrystalline Solar Cell Market Size is Expanding to USD 12.60 Billion by 2032

The global monocrystalline solar cell market size was estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to be worth around USD 12.60 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

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Energy Storage as a Service Industry is Rising Rapidly

According to Nova One Advisor, the global energy storage as a service Industry size was estimated at USD 62.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 139.45 billion by 2032 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

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