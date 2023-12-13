Energy Storage as a Service Industry is Rising Rapidly

Latest Study on "Energy Storage as a Service Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Company Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032".



The U.S. energy storage as a service market size reached USD 62.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand USD 138.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.41% between 2023 to 2032.



North America dominated the market and accounted for over 32.0% share of the global revenue in 2022.



Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.



The customer energy management services segment led the market and accounted for over 31.9% share of the global revenue in 2022.



The ancillary services segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.



The industrial, residential, and commercial segment led the market and accounted for over 72.1% share of the global revenue in 2022.



The utility segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.





Energy storage systems are equipment that store various types of energies that can be utilized whenever required. Rise in trend of production of renewable energy sources due to increasing energy requirements has fueled the energy storage systems market.



The global automotive market is expanding due to the introduction of electrically operated vehicles. These require energy storage units. In addition, strict environmental regulations imposed by governments have encouraged the production of electric vehicles, as they create less pollution as compared to fuel-powered vehicles. This is boosting the energy storage systems market.



Rapid urbanization has increased the need for residential, commercial, and industrial establishments. Similarly, the requirement of energy storage is high in these sectors. Thus, the energy storage systems market has been expanding.



Traditional storage systems incur huge establishment costs due to the use of peak high power sources such as hydroelectric power plants and gas turbines. These plants require high investments and greenhouse emissions are caused due to the use of natural gas as fuel.



On the contrary, energy storage system applications can cater to high power demand and high power switching in a less timespan. Thus, the use of renewable energy sources (RES) supported by advanced energy storage applications proves to be more economical and eco-friendly than the traditional storage systems.



Furthermore, it has a sustainable operating life and less greenhouse emission is caused during the process of operations. Increasing awareness regarding renewable energy resources and energy storage systems has helped overcome the traditional barriers. These factors are augmenting the energy storage systems market.



There has been notable growth in the production of renewable energy due to heavy investment by public and private sectors. Moreover, key market players are focusing on new technologies and innovations for the production of renewable energy on a large scale. They are partnering with small enterprises and entering into mergers and acquisitions agreements in order to expand their market presence. R&D activities are also being conducted to ensure effective production of energy storage systems without any negative impact on the environment.





A large number of local and global players are competing with one another in the global energy storage systems market. This makes the landscape fragmented in nature.



The market is also witnessing the foray of new players wanting to cash-in on the unmet demands of consumers. To make headway in the market, players are focusing on product development and strategic mergers & acquisitions. They are also enhancing their distribution networks to steal a march over their competitors.



The global energy storage systems market is being primarily driven by the soaring uptake of electric vehicles, which are less polluting than fuel-powered ones. Apart from the automotive segment, commercial and industrial establishments too are resulting in sales as their need to store energy is high. The residential sector is another crucial contributor to sales because of the uptake of solar panels to reduce dependency on grid electricity.





Sonnen, a major operator in the sectors of smart energy storage systems and novel energy services for households was acquired by Royal Dutch Shell PLC in February 2019, increasing its offerings of residential smart energy storage and energy services.



Renewable Energy Systems was given a four-year contract in the UK in September 2016 to offer frequency response services to the National Grid network using a 35-MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system.



Engie Group and Google signed a deal in August 2021 to provide carbon free electricity in Germany. The arrangement will help Google meet its carbon free energy goals for its data centers, cloud regions, and offices throughout the world by 2030.



Schneider Electric, a French multinational corporation that specializes in energy and digital automation solutions, announced a partnership with Huck Capital, an investment firm, in August 2020 to provide clean energy as a service to commercial and industrial buildings.





Siemens Energy



Honeywell International Inc.



ENGIE Storage Services NA LLC



Veolia



NRStor Inc.



YSG Solar



Suntuity



Hydrostor Inc.



Customized Energy Solutions Inc.



Johnson Controls





Bulk energy services



Ancillary services



Transmission infrastructure services



Distribution infrastructure services



Customer energy management services



Others





Utility



Industrial, residential and commercial





Energy Storage System



Control and Monitoring System



Service Contract





North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)





