Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell at CES 2023

Factorial Inc. (Factorial), an electric vehicle (EV) battery leader developing next-generation solid-state battery cells, today announced the company's first 100 Amp-Hour (Ah) battery cell was previewed at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. Developed as part of Factorial and Stellantis' joint development agreement announced in November 2021, this cell results from the two companies' continued collaboration to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles.



After already successfully creating automotive relevant sized cells of 40 Ah capacity, Factorial is introducing even larger format cells to meet the key performance requirements from their global leading automotive OEM partners."Factorial is excited to showcase our large format solid battery cells in an automotive battery pack concept application at this year's CES," said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. "Solid-state battery technology is rapidly advancing, and Factorial is proud to be at the forefront of cell development. We are immensely grateful to Stellantis for their close collaboration and partnership in bringing our technology to market.""We are thrilled to be partnering with Factorial, as part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, to develop a proprietary technology that uses less cobalt," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "The solid-state battery is expected to deliver up to 30% higher energy density compared to conventional lithium ion, which could enable an even longer driving range or less weight. ‘More with less' is the way to lead the way the world moves."Factorial is committed to delivering high performance, sustainable and safe batteries to power electric vehicles. Factorial's FEST™ (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) leverages current lithium ion battery manufacturing facilities, which saves production costs and time, while improving energy density and safety.The Factorial team and their automotive-sized battery cell will be at the Stellantis display booth CES located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. To schedule a meeting, please email factorial@antennagroup.com.About Factorial Inc.Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Factorial Energy has developed breakthrough solid-state batteries that offer up to 50 percent longer range per charge, increased safety, and cost competitiveness with conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company's proprietary FEST™ (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) leverages a quasi solid electrolyte material, which enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-capacity cathode and anode materials. FEST™'s electrolyte can be scaled in 100Ah cells, works at room temperature, and can utilize the majority of existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment. The company has received strategic investments from, and entered into Joint Collaboration Agreements with, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company. More information can be found at www.factorialenergy.com.