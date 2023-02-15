Coremax Launches New 50kWh Lithium Battery System for Solar Energy Storage

The high-capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery system is designed to provide reliable and sustainable power for homes and businesses. Coremax has launched a new 50kWh battery system designed for solar energy storage. Based on a 48V 1000Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, the system offers high-capacity energy storage, efficient and reliable performance, and a range of applications for homes and businesses. Prices start at $13,800.

SHENZHEN, CHINA -- Coremax, a leading manufacturer of Lithium-ion batteries, has announced the launch of its latest product, a 50kWh battery system designed specifically for solar energy storage.



The new battery system is based on a 48V 1000Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery and is capable of storing up to 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy. This makes it suitable for powering homes and businesses that rely on solar energy to meet their electricity needs."We are thrilled to introduce our latest battery system, which we believe will revolutionize the way people use solar energy," said Mr. Zhang, CEO of Coremax. "With the new 50kWh battery system, people can now store more energy than ever before, and reduce their reliance on the grid while minimizing their electricity bills and carbon emissions."The new battery system comes with several features and benefits, including:High-capacity energy storage: With a 50kWh capacity, the battery system can store enough energy to power a typical home or small business for several days, depending on energy consumption patterns.Efficient and reliable: The LiFePO4 battery chemistry provides high energy density, long cycle life, and excellent safety performance, making it a reliable and efficient option for solar energy storage.Multiple applications: The battery system can be used for a wide range of applications, including residential and commercial energy storage, backup power, and off-grid systems.Environmentally friendly: The use of solar energy and the 50kWh battery system can help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, minimize carbon emissions, and contribute to a more sustainable future.The new 50kWh battery system from Coremax is now available for purchase, with prices starting at $13,800.. For more information or to place an order, please visit the company's website.