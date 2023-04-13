RP Construction Services Acquired by Quanta Services

Monterey, CALIF. (April 13, 2023) â€” RP Construction Services, LLC (RPCS) is excited to announce that it has been acquired by Quanta Services, Inc. (Quanta), a Houston-based Fortune 300 company and industry leading specialized infrastructure solutions provider to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Now as part of Quanta, RPCS believes it can accelerate its growth and enhance its ability to continue serving the solar industry with best-in-class engineered equipment and support services. The transaction advances RPCS' long-term strategy of delivering value to its customers, employees, and partners as well as the communities in which the company operates.



"We are extremely excited to join the Quanta family of companies and continue building upon our unique offering to the solar industry," says Eben Russell, Founder and President of RPCS. "Our proven ability to remove complexity, time and risk from solar projects combined with Quanta's leading infrastructure solutions, safety and performance culture will make us a better partner than ever for our employees, customers and vendors."The acquisition of RPCS strengthens Quanta's existing infrastructure solutions platform that enables the transition towards a lower-carbon economy. "RPCS offers a unique approach to accelerating and de-risking utility-scale solar projects and we are excited to support their future innovation and growth as part of Quanta," says Andrew Schwaitzberg, leader of energy transition initiatives at Quanta Services. "RPCS's capabilities address some of the industry's biggest challenges head on and they are a strategic complement to Quanta's existing renewable solutions."As a Quanta operating company, RPCS will continue to rely on its fundamental passion for safety, service, ingenuity and human potential that has guided the company. These same values are captured by Quanta's mission statement: People are at the core of everything we do. RPCS is thrilled to have such strong cultural alignment with its new parent company.RPCS will operate independently under the Quanta umbrella and there will be no change in management or departmental structure, with Eben Russell continuing his role as President.About RP Construction ServicesRP Construction Services, LLC (RPCS) is the nation's leading value-added distributor of utility-scale solar equipment. RPCS offers the industry's best solar tracker technologies supported by a suite of project enablement services including design engineering, warehousing & logistics, pre-assembly, and mechanical installation to provide solar EPCs & developers with simple, high-performance solar tracking solutions. Since 2014, RPCS has delivered more than 4GW of fully engineered single-axis solar tracking systems to customer sites in more than 41 U.S. states and Canada. Our team currently consists of more than 200 individuals working throughout the United States to accelerate and simplify solar deployment. Connect with RPCS on LinkedIn or learn more at www.rpcs.com. RPCS is a proud member of the Quanta Services family of companies.About Quanta ServicesQuanta Services, Inc. is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.