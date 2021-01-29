Best Of 2021

The Future Of Hydropower Generation: Damless Power Generation To Gain Importance

Currently, hydroelectric power is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S. Moreover, it is responsible for around 7% of the total energy production in the country. Apart from the U.S., China is the world's largest producer of hydroelectric energy, which includes the world's largest power station that produces more than 15% of the country's total energy.

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JMV is Offering Maintenance Free Earthing System that is One Stop Solution for Complete Electrical Safety

JMV LPS Limited is introducing a spectacular maintenance free earthing solution to left all your worries of Earthing shelf life and Performance behind.

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Boston Solar Names Stephen Cialdea as New Director of Engineering

The award-winning Boston Solar has appointed Stephen Cialdea as Director of Engineering at their Woburn, MA headquarters.

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American-Made Steel Conduit for American Workers

Allied Tube & Conduit® Electrical Steel Conduit helps get the job done efficiently

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Spain's solar market strengthens its long-term position

by adding more than 2.6 GW in 2020, Spain remains in the Top 3 solar markets in Europe. The forecasts for future development remain promising. According to SolarPower Europe, Spain is expected to have a total installed solar PV capacity of 29.0 GW by 2024 in the medium scenario, making it the second largest solar market in Europe

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SPOC Launches New Grid Inverter Technologies Company

SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies is equipped to further allow enhanced performance and provide new energy alternative configuration choices, assist in reducing carbon emissions and give the user control of their power systems in numerous applications

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GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company, ranked 24th among Solar Power World's Top U.S. Solar Developers of 2021

GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company, is ranked 24th among Solar Power World's Top Solar Developers of 2021, the highest-ranking Ohio-based firm on the list.

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E.ON partners with Vestel to expand its EV charger portfolio

The new partnership will see E.ON build upon its European portfolio of EV chargers with user-friendly models from multi-sector technology company, Vestel. As a first step, the Vestel-designed EV chargers are being initially rolled out to Germany.

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Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market to Reach USD 124.36 Billion by 2028 By Vantage Market Research

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at USD 75.43 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 124.36 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2028.

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City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Distributor Soligent

Soligent, the largest pure-play solar distributor in the Americas, will lead City Electric Supply's renewables business.

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SOLAR REVIEWS RELEASES BEST SOLAR MANUFACTURERS OF 2021 RANKING

-SolarReviews Ranks the Top 20 U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturers -Expert Ranking Provides Consumers with Long-Term Outlook on Brand Performance and Value -#1 Solar Panel Brand LG Solar Provides Most Efficient Panels, Strongest Warranty

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