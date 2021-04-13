Boston Solar Names Stephen Cialdea as New Director of Engineering

The award-winning Boston Solar has appointed Stephen Cialdea as Director of Engineering at their Woburn, MA headquarters.



In his new role, Cialdea will oversee Boston Solar's engineering team. Cialdea holds a Bachelor of Science as well as a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in Worcester, MA. He is a Massachusetts licensed Professional Electrical Engineer and a NETA Level IV Certified Senior Technician. Additionally, Cialdea is a 2021 Master of Business Administration (MBA) candidate at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD.Previous to Boston Solar, Cialdea was a Senior Engineer and Subject Matter Expert, based in the Westborough, MA office of CE Power of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was with the company for nine years, working part-time in the field services division for two years prior to becoming a full-time Associate Engineer and working his way up Senior Engineer.Cialdea's well-rounded energy background includes internships with National Grid and ISO New England. While completing his master's degree, he worked as a Research Assistant focused on grid scale Battery Energy Storage at WPI.Cialdea resides in Boston, MA. Outside the workplace, he enjoys many different activities including hockey, soccer, skiing, reading and flying small planes. He also plays several instruments including piano, drums and guitar.About Boston SolarLocally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011. Boston Solar is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. With 4,500+ residential and commercial solar installations completed, Boston Solar has become the most experienced local solar installer.Boston Solar has been honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. The company has also made Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" List. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For more information, call David Remillard at Boston Solar, 617-858-1645 ext. 225 or visit https://www.bostonsolar.us