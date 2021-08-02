GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company, ranked 24th among Solar Power World’s Top U.S. Solar Developers of 2021

WALBRIDGE, OH - GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company, is ranked 24th among Solar Power World's Top Solar Developers of 2021, the highest-ranking Ohio-based firm on the list.



More Headlines Articles

GEM Energy also is 63rd among the magazine's Top Solar Commercial Contractors and 142nd among the Top 500 Solar Contractors. GEM Energy has installed a total 75,000 kilowatts, with 9,113 kilowatts installed in 2020.About GEM EnergyBased in Toledo, Ohio since 2009, GEM Energy designs, develops, installs and maintains energy solutions to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. We have design/build capabilities and a host of other services to steer your energy project from construction all the way through commissioning.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan areas. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com.