SPOC Launches New Grid Inverter Technologies Company

SPOC Automation is a family of innovative companies specializing in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies. SPOC is the leader in inverter drives and has taken that experience to the grid inverter technology space by launching its newest company, SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc.



SPOC has successfully deployed 70,000 inverters into the harshest industrial environments. We produced an annualized energy savings of over $443,000,000 and reduced CO2 emissions by 3,185,449 metric tons per year for our clients through our technology and expertise. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies is equipped to further allow enhanced performance and provide new energy alternative configuration choices, assist in reducing carbon emissions and give the user control of their power systems in numerous applications such as: marine system propulsion and thruster equipment and island power systems; renewables; battery energy storage; solar- or wind-driven applications in remote areas; as well as pumps, water management or compression systems in remote applications for oil and gas operations."We are excited about this new company and technology, as it is a natural progression to our core. SPOC is ecstatic to not only serve our current customers with alternative solutions, but to broaden our reach and assist new companies and markets as well," states SPOC President and CEO, Robert Mason. Mason says, "I am as excited about the launch of this company as I was when we began SPOC Automation 20 years ago, and I am looking forward to carrying on the great work we do and elevating our capabilities to new heights."The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that world energy consumption will grow by nearly 50% between 2018 and 2050. Because of this, there is a need for balancing power supply and demand for many grid-connected, off-grid and island applications. It is a complex, critical task.SPOC Automation made a name for itself manufacturing automation technology for the oil and gas industry. Now, by pairing its new Grid Inverter Technologies with decades of know-how designing and manufacturing variable frequency drives, SPOC is impacting a whole new market. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies is already disrupting the market by making the operation of hybrid energy systems intuitive and effective. A report from SolAbility shows not having a renewable energy infrastructure cost the world $3 trillion in 2013, and if we continue along the current path, energy cost (global expenditure for energy consumption as percentage of the global GDP) is going to continue to rise from 1.4% in 2013 to 2.1% in 2035."SPOC's inverter technologies are providing electrical alternatives to marine, renewables and energy storage, U.S. Department of Defense, critical power, mining, and oil and gas industries that they have never had before with smart grid inverters and energy storage systems", states Mason.About SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc.SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., designs and manufactures innovative, high-performing variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies. SPOC's Grid Inverter Technologies makes hybridized energy systems cost-effective as well as user-friendly for grid-connected, off-grid, island, marine and a variety of other operations. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPOC Automation. To learn more about SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., visit www.spocgrid.com.