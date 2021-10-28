SOLAR REVIEWS RELEASES BEST SOLAR MANUFACTURERS OF 2021 RANKING

October 28, 2021 - Today, SolarReviews, the leading American consumer review and rating website for solar panel installation, released their first-ever solar manufacturer ranking system that objectively evaluates the top solar panels available in 2021. The #1 solar panel brand is LG Solar, followed by Q Cells (#2) and LONGi Solar (#3). The full ranking can be viewed here. https://www.solarreviews.com/solar-companies



The scoring methodology was developed by the SolarReviews editorial committee of industry experts to score and rank the 20 most popular solar panel brands in the U.S in 2021, based on SolarReviews.com consumer reviews. The scoring methodology was developed to provide consumers with a long-term outlook into solar panel brand performance and value, recognizing that some solar panels have warranties for 25 years and that consumer reviews are often created within the first year of installation.The Solar Panel Manufacturer Scoring System analyzed hundreds of data points drawn from solar panel spec sheets, company financial statements, and state-level government statistics to score each solar panel brand. The ranking covers diverse factors including each panel's overall value, module quality, warranty and the manufacturer's financial strength and investment in the U.S. market."The U.S. solar market is made up of hundreds of solar panel brands of varying price points and value. Consumers are often faced with the challenging task of balancing the upfront cost of panels and the longevity of the solar system to ensure long-term savings are realized. The Best Solar Manufacturers of 2021 list was developed to help consumers understand the solar panels with the best value and performance for the long run. We hope the ranking equips those who turn to solar to shop smarter, and ultimately get the solar system that works best for them," said Andy Sendy, Founder and President of SolarReviews.com."Being ranked #1 among SolarReviews' Best Solar Panels of 2021 reaffirms the strength of the LG brand and our world-class solar modules backed by the industry's strongest warranties. We are proud to be recognized as a solar leader in the U.S., and we applaud SolarReviews.com for helping American homeowners invest with confidence in renewable energy," said Brian Lynch, head of solar business development at LG Business Solutions USA.About SolarReviewsSolarReviews is America's leading independent website for reviews and comparisons of solar panel installation companies and residential solar panel brands since 2012. They offer consumer and expert reviews, specifications and warranty details, panel prices and quote comparison tools that streamline the solar installation process and make it easy for homeowners. For more information, visit www.solarreviews.com.