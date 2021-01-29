American-Made Steel Conduit for American Workers

Harvey, Illinois (January 27, 2021) - Atkore, a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure solutions, proudly showcases its American-made steel conduit products* sold under the Allied Tube & Conduit® brand.



Allied Tube & Conduit® is committed to delivering high-quality, American-made EMT, IMC and GRC steel conduit. This invariable, consistent domestic supply chain means American workers can get the job done effectively and efficiently.Made in the U.S.A.Allied Tube & Conduit® domestically manufactures a portfolio of quality conduit products that provide the ability to meet customers' special requests and spikes in demand while providing faster response times than offshore manufacturing, regardless of trade policies or market conditions.Electrical Steel ConduitEMT: Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) conduit is a raceway solution that allows for future wiring changes and provides excellent mechanical protection to conductors and cables. With the strength of steel, EMT conduit and elbows by Allied Tube & Conduit® creates an electrical raceway system recognized as an equipment grounding conductor. EMT also provides EMI shielding and is 100% recyclable.IMC: Intermediate Metal Conduit (IMC) provides a lighter weight, lower-cost solution for jobs that require the same strength as galvanized rigid steel conduit. Intermediate Conduit by Allied Tube and Conduit® is hot galvanized using Allied's patented Flo-Coat® process and is coated on the inside with a specially designed coating that maximizes corrosion resistance and makes wire pulling easier.GRC: Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit (GRC) is the heaviest weight and thickest wall of electrical conduits. Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit by Allied Tube & Conduit is hot-dip galvanized for corrosion resistance and is considered non-combustible. GRC can be used indoors, outdoors, or underground and can be concealed or exposed.*Excludes Kwik products