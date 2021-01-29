Best Of 2021

3 Pros and Cons of Tidal Power Plants

Tidal power plants display promising potential for climate change prevention. When the U.S. expands the quantity and diversity of energy sources in the industry, it may significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Read story

NEC 2023 Changes to Sections 690, 691, 692, 694, 705, 710 and 790

This article summarizes some of the current and new requirements regarding proper labeling for standard solar and wind installations.

Read article

Trending Developments in Wind Turbine Technology and the Future of Wind Energy

Researchers in the industry are working to develop better turbine technology, such as higher efficiency generators and more reliable blades to minimize energy and manufacturing costs.

Read article

Evaluating the Efficiency of Hydropower as an Alternative Energy Source and its Effects on the Ecosystem

Generation of hydropower, a renewable source of energy, is not a difficult feat, however, making the generation process efficient and cost effective is the real challenge.

Read article

Recent innovations in turning Agricultural Waste into Biofuels

Wastes from fields and wastes from processing are the two kinds of agricultural wastes. Field wastes are present after harvesting crops and include stems, leaves, and stalks, and waste after processing crops includes seeds, peels, husks, etc.

Read article

Next Generation of Wind Turbines

Wind turbines can have negative impacts on ecosystems present in the air and underwater. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has been researching solutions with the help of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Read article

The Future Of Hydropower Generation: Damless Power Generation To Gain Importance

Currently, hydroelectric power is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S. Moreover, it is responsible for around 7% of the total energy production in the country. Apart from the U.S., China is the world's largest producer of hydroelectric energy, which includes the world's largest power station that produces more than 15% of the country's total energy.

Read news

JMV is Offering Maintenance Free Earthing System that is One Stop Solution for Complete Electrical Safety

JMV LPS Limited is introducing a spectacular maintenance free earthing solution to left all your worries of Earthing shelf life and Performance behind.

Read news

Boston Solar Names Stephen Cialdea as New Director of Engineering

The award-winning Boston Solar has appointed Stephen Cialdea as Director of Engineering at their Woburn, MA headquarters.

Read news

2021 Top Article - Solar Wind Could Replace Solar Energy

As the solar wind streams toward Earth, it carries the Sun's magnetic field. Moving very fast, it hits into the Earth's magnetic field, causing a shock to our magnetic protection, which results in turbulence.

Read article

Managing Deep-Cycle Batteries Used For Energy Storage

Many homes that use deep-cycle batteries as part of their renewable energy or off-grid power system's energy storage, are often strained to maximum capacity levels. The result is sets of batteries that don't seem to last as long as they used to.

Read article

Bioethanol : Recent advances & potential

Bioethanol is a potential alternative energy source that, through investment into infrastructure and its related industries, can lead the way in reducing emissions. The purpose of this article is to highlight bioethanol's advancements and its future in various industries.

Read article

2021 Top Article - Artificial Photosynthesis as a Renewable Energy Source

There is a growing effort toward establishing a high-tech energy-generating system that is fundamentally inspired by nature itself: artificial photosynthesis.

Read article

Using Wind Energy for Hydrogen Production : An Innovative Concept

As a way to resolve wind curtailment, the integration of hydrogen fuel at a wind farm allows flexibility to shift production to best match the resource availability with its particular operational needs and market factors.

Read article

4 Effective Tactics for a Successful C&I Solar Sales Strategy

Whether you're a long-time solar contractor or an HVAC or electrical contractor looking to get into solar, an effective strategy remains crucial for success.

Read article

Advances in Solar Panel Technology in Recent Years and Its Use in Solar Car Development

Currently, a high-efficiency car company, Aperta Motors, is conducting test drives and safety tests on a new design of cars. These Aperta are three-wheelers, covered by 34 square feet of solar panels, which provide enough energy to drive up to 40 miles on a sunny day.

Read article

2021 Top Article - Best Practices for Installing a Solar-Ready Low Slope Roof

When installing a solar array, having a coverboard as part of the roofing assembly is a best practice. As such, most manufacturers of solar mounts test and evaluate their mechanical attachment products with a coverboard over polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation.

Read article

Resistance Beyond the Four Walls - Industrial Resistors Aren't Just for the Factory Floor

Resistors are commonplace power components in industrial buildings - but their use is not limited to the factory floor. In many industries, resistors play a vital role in the power management of electrical equipment.

Read article

New Gear Manufacturing Technologies - the Role of Precision Metrology

Two factors of the vehicle's operation are related to these new gear packs for electric cars-efficiency, or 'rangeability,' and gear noise. To appeal to consumers, electric vehicles will need to reach similar mileage as their internal combustion counterparts.

Read article

Environment Preservation & Other Outstanding Benefits of Battery Recycling

Millions of batteries with their hazardous components get dumped in landfills all over the world. Most of these batteries are never properly disposed of and recycled. Battery recycling is the solution to this problem.

Read article

What You Need to Know About Energy Storage System Fire Protection

When dealing with any form of energy and its storage, there is always some degree of risk with an associated hazard involved. With PSH, there is a risk that the containment could fail producing the hazard of cascading water rushing through the surrounding area.

Read article

Understanding Wind Turbine Fire Protection

A whopping 90% or more of wind turbine fires originate in the nacelle. The nacelle contains the gear box, the generator, the controller, the low- and high-speed shafts, and the brake-and it (the nacelle) sits atop the tower.

Read article

Green Software - A New Trend for a Better Planet

How to call the wider group of companies which bring to market innovations that could replace existing technologies with more environmental-friendly ones, even if their primary goal doesn't strictly align with the definition of Green Tech?

Read article

Value of PLC Key Switch Monitoring to Keep Critical Systems More Secure

The key switch has become commonplace for automation engineers and technicians who maintain and support these systems and understand the importance of the little switch in overall device operation and affects the underlying process.

Read article

How Forgings Are Paving the Way for the Future of EVs

EVs could have disruptive implications for the future of transportation manufacturing. However, the potential for market disruption also presents a significant opportunity for U.S. manufacturing and the forgings market in particular.

Read article

The Importance of Effective Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery to Weather the Next Big Storm

While well-defined BCP and DR plans are standard practice for industry compliance and control frameworks, keeping them updated and ensuring their viability is just as important as the plans themselves.

Read article

NREL Explores Innovative Manufacturing Approach for Next-Generation Wind Turbine Blades

Led by NREL senior wind technology engineer Derek Berry, the team's novel techniques could revolutionize how wind turbine blades are manufactured.

Read article

U.S. Navy, KIUC, AES, and NREL Innovate and Collaborate for Resilience and Cost-Effective Clean Energy Project on Kauai

Largest 100% Clean Energy Microgrid Within U.S. Department of Defense Supports Island Community, Pacific Missile Range Facility, KIUC, and Hawaii's Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals

Read article

Waste Plastic Conversion to Lubricant Base Oils

The conversion of plastic waste into fuel is beneficial for the global economy and environment. Plastic conversion to fuel has the potential to create almost 40,000 jobs.

Read article

American-Made Steel Conduit for American Workers

Allied Tube & Conduit® Electrical Steel Conduit helps get the job done efficiently

Read news

Spain's solar market strengthens its long-term position

by adding more than 2.6 GW in 2020, Spain remains in the Top 3 solar markets in Europe. The forecasts for future development remain promising. According to SolarPower Europe, Spain is expected to have a total installed solar PV capacity of 29.0 GW by 2024 in the medium scenario, making it the second largest solar market in Europe

Read news

SPOC Launches New Grid Inverter Technologies Company

SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies is equipped to further allow enhanced performance and provide new energy alternative configuration choices, assist in reducing carbon emissions and give the user control of their power systems in numerous applications

Read news

GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company, ranked 24th among Solar Power World's Top U.S. Solar Developers of 2021

GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company, is ranked 24th among Solar Power World's Top Solar Developers of 2021, the highest-ranking Ohio-based firm on the list.

Read news

E.ON partners with Vestel to expand its EV charger portfolio

The new partnership will see E.ON build upon its European portfolio of EV chargers with user-friendly models from multi-sector technology company, Vestel. As a first step, the Vestel-designed EV chargers are being initially rolled out to Germany.

Read news

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market to Reach USD 124.36 Billion by 2028 By Vantage Market Research

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at USD 75.43 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 124.36 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2028.

Read news

City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Distributor Soligent

Soligent, the largest pure-play solar distributor in the Americas, will lead City Electric Supply's renewables business.

Read news

SOLAR REVIEWS RELEASES BEST SOLAR MANUFACTURERS OF 2021 RANKING

-SolarReviews Ranks the Top 20 U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturers -Expert Ranking Provides Consumers with Long-Term Outlook on Brand Performance and Value -#1 Solar Panel Brand LG Solar Provides Most Efficient Panels, Strongest Warranty

Read news

How Is Automation Changing Water Treatment for the Better?

As in virtually every other industry, automation can bring substantial improvements to water treatment. Here's how this technology is changing the sector for the better.

Read story

How Renewable Energy Could Power 5G for Sustainable Networking

5G networks require less power than their predecessors, meaning powering telecommunications entirely with green and renewable energy is finally an option. How could renewable energy support the 5G network?

Read story

Can Fuel-Cell Technology Clean the Air?

New vehicle models from Hyundai and Toyota show promising signs of cleaning the air without giving off any harmful emissions. If this technology becomes the norm, then massive environmental change can finally kick into gear.

Read story

Will Renewable Energy Transform Health Care?

Renewables can benefit any industry, but their impact on the medical sector could be transformative. The efficiency and flexibility of renewable energy could make healthcare more affordable and accessible on top of the usual sustainability improvements.

Read story

Automating Renewable Energy Maintenance

Companies can prevent issues by performing routine maintenance. These actions extend a renewable energy device's life and prevent its components from experiencing additional stress. Well-kept machinery can operate more efficiently than neglected solar or wind technology.

Read story

Solar Energy Production Shines Brighter With Data Analysis Tools

Many people understandably want clear ideas of the expected results before and after installation. Data analysis tools can provide that, removing much of the uncertainty that may cause customers to delay their solar energy investments.

Read story

What to Know About Fire Safety for Renewable Energy

Whether it's a set of wind turbines or residential solar panels, identifying the risks associated with installation and general operation is crucial for technicians and the companies they work for.

Read story

5 Cases of Robotics in the Renewable Energy Industry

Robotics can decrease system installation and maintenance costs, increasing the general affordability of clean energy. They may additionally raise a system's efficiency levels and maintain adequate power supplies.

Read story

Preventative Maintenance for Renewable Energy

Engineers and scientists developed renewable energy systems to reduce society's adverse environmental impacts. We can align clean power devices with the systematic purpose by extending their life span and increasing their production.

Read story

What Is the Carbon Footprint of Wind Turbines?

Until America develops enough renewable power to support all industrial production, turbines may continue generating atmospheric pollution. Over time, professionals predict the effects will decrease as society transitions away from fossil fuel-reliant energy.

Read story

Why Are Environmental Tests Crucial for Solar Power Success?

Many leading solar panel manufacturers guarantee their products for 25 years. However, investigations show that the equipment often fails much sooner than that. Researchers sought to find out why.

Read story

Utilizing Ocean Heat as a Renewable Energy Source

An increasingly researched renewable resource is called ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC), in which the sea's temperature variations are used to produce power. Utilizing this heat could prove to be a great achievement.

Read story

How batteries and solar are keeping major events sustainable

One of the most effective ways to dramatically reduce an event's carbon footprint is to look at how it is powered. Thanks to readily available portable systems, there are a range of power solutions that can make major events more sustainable.

Read story