SMA America's Training Courses - First to be NABCEP Approved

Grass Valley, CA - SMA America received notification from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) that their three training courses are approved for NABCEP Continuing Education Credits.



“It’s great to get recognition for our training and to support NABCEP’s effort for national standards in renewable energy,” remarked John Berder, SMA America’s President.



SMA America is the first inverter manufacturer to receive NABCEP approval for their training courses. Programs range from a one-day introductory course to a three-day advanced course on SMA’s Sunny Boy inverters and general photovoltaic installation. Training sessions were recently held in Sacramento and at the company’s headquarters in Grass Valley, CA.



In the past year, SMA America has trained over 1,000 Sunny Boy installer/dealers. “Training is key to high-quality installation and excellent customer satisfaction with their solar system. Our technical program has significantly contributed to SMA’s Sunny Boy inverters success of the US renewable energy market,” commented Sam Vanderhoof, SMA America’s Director of Sales and Marketing.



SMA America’s next three-day Advanced PV Technical Training Session is scheduled for late spring in Grass Valley, California. See the firm’s website for more details: www.sma-america.com



SMA America is the number one installed inverter manufacturer in the United States. Located in Grass Valley, California they manufacture inverters and related equipment for renewable energy systems.



For more information about SMA America and their line of products please contact: Sam Vanderhoof, Director Sales and Marketing, T: (530) 273-4895, Email: svanderhoof@sma-america.com, Web: www.sma-america.com.