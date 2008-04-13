The Radiant Genius

PORTLAND - April 14th, 2008 - A Company with passion and 30 years experience in Radiant floors and Solar Heating, we have researched and found reliable components for reasonable systems. Heavenly comfort, Radiant heat, is now the most efficient and affordable…provide us with your plans and we will show you a design! Radiant floor heating is with out a doubt the most comfortable heating there is, and with 30 to 40% saving on heating, it is the only choice for heating. You too can become a Radiant Genius by using Solar as your heat source and it is a great way to lighten your footprint. Provide us with your plans and prepare to be surprised at how reasonable a system can be.