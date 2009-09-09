SMA Increases its Edge in the PV Market with Acquisition of OKE Module Inverter Technology

Niestetal, Germany, September 3, 2009 - SMA Solar Technology AG announces today the acquisition of the module inverters (micro-inverters) technology platform from the Dutch company OKE-Services. In the coming years, SMA will continue to develop this technology and launch its own module inverter product range.



In order to expand its product portfolio in the lower range power classes and to meet all customer requirements in the future, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) has acquired the micro inverter technology platform from OKE-Services (OKE), a Dutch company. Both parties have agreed to keep the exact purchase price confidential. Unlike the photovoltaic inverter with string technology, which converts the direct current (DC) of numerous interconnected photovoltaic modules into alternating current (AC), a micro inverter converts the DC to AC separately at each individual photovoltaic module.



Micro-inverters are particularly well-suited for the use in small photovoltaic systems of 1 kWp or under. In some larger photovoltaic systems which use string inverters, shading of individual modules and the subsequently lower energy harvest of the entire system can be avoided by equipping and operating those modules with individual module inverters.



With the acquisition and further development of the OKE technology, SMA plans to launch its own range of module inverters in the coming years. This makes SMA the only manufacturer in the world with a product portfolio which includes all existing inverter technologies for operating photovoltaic systems of any size and with optimal technical system configuration. SMA customers will continue to profit from highest quality standards, a global sales and service network and short delivery times.



OKE is one of the pioneers of micro inverter technology and has more than 15 years\’ experience in the development and series production of micro inverters. Based on this experience, OKE has continuously strived to optimize efficiency and specific price, both of which are particularly important parameters for the success of micro inverters. To this end, the company has systematically reduced the number of components used in their products, which is not only a prerequisite for a good price-performance ratio, but also ensures product reliability.



About OKE-Services

OKE-Services was founded by Hendrik Oldenkamp in the Netherlands in 1984, and is specialized in the development of electronic components for photovoltaic systems. OKE-Services has focused a significant part of its research and development in module inverter technology.



About SMA Solar Technology AG

SMA generated sales of more than 680 million Euros in 2008 and is the worldwide market leader for photovoltaic inverters, a key component of all solar power plants. The SMA Group is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany and is represented by foreign subsidiaries in eleven countries on four continents. The Group employs a staff of over 3,000 (including temporary workers). The SMA product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of inverters, offering a compatible inverter for every type of photovoltaic module and for all plant sizes. The product range covers inverters for photovoltaic plants connected both to the grid and inverters for off-grid systems. Since 2008, the company has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and also on the TecDAX. In recent years, SMA has received numerous awards for its excellence as an employer.



Disclaimer:



This press release serves only as information and is not an invitation to purchase, hold or sell shares.



This press release may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts, which the executive board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.



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Press contact:

SMA Solar Technology AG

Volker Wasgindt

Head of Media and Association Relations

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)561 9522-11 21

Fax: +49 (0)561 9522-11 03

Volker.Wasgindt@SMA.de