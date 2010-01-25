Thin Film PV experts gathering in Berlin on March 17-18 to discuss how to scale up TF businesses

BERLIN, GERMANY (ALTENERGYMAG) January 25, 2010- Thin Film is developing rapidly in Europe; EPIA has already anticipated it to account for over 30% of the PV market within the next 10 years. However, significant challenges are to be overcome on the way to consolidation. It is crucial for thin film companies to secure the necessary financing, reduce costs and increase efficiency in order to compete with other solar technologies.



To address these critical challenges Thin Film Today will be bringing together over 150 industry players in Berlin on March 17-18 at the Kempinski Hotel Bristol. More details are available on www.thinfilmtoday.com/eu



Leading experts including Kaneka, Wurth Solar, SCHOTT Solar, BOSCH, Global Solar, Oerlikon Solar, Applied materials, Komax Solar and others are already confirmed to speak about main industry challenges such as:



• Thin film efficiency enhancement and yield increase- review of the latest technological breakthroughs that can improve manufacturing processes

• Private and public funds sourcing- advice on how to secure funding for thin film projects

• Profit growth & cost reduction strategies- the latest advancements in key technology and machinery

• Price pressure counterbalancing- expert predictions on economic recovery, market trend analysis and breakdown of the largest market opportunities

• Creation of industry infrastructure- discussions on current industry cooperation to lower costs and increase profit across the value chain



Sponsors of the event include Komax solar, Oerlikon Solar, Air Products and Air Liquide.



Maria Slough, Director at Thin Film Today recently said “This event is of utmost importance for the thin film community as the industry reaches consolidation. Thin film is one of the most viable solar technologies and is now becoming a main competitor within the PV sector. It is essential for all stakeholders who are serious about scaling up their thin film business to be in Berlin this March”.



Thin Film Today is giving away one free pass for the 2nd Thin Film Solar Summit EU. To enter the free price draw visit http://www.thinfilmtoday.com/info/130 .Registration closes by Friday 29th January at 17:00 GTM.



Contact information:



Maria Slough Rocha

Thin Film Today

+44 (0) 207 375 7187

maria@thinfilmtoday.com