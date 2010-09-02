NexGen and Bella Energy Announce Largest Solar Rooftop Project in U.S. to be Built in Salt Lake City

Boulder, Colorado. September 1, 2010 - Today, Salt Lake County and its project partners, NexGen Energy and Bella Energy, announced the construction in downtown Salt Lake City of one of the largest roof-top solar panel installations in the United States.



The estimated 600,000 square-foot system will be built atop the Calvin L. Rampton - Salt Palace Convention Center. When completed, the system will produce 2.6 megawatts of electricity, one-quarter of the annual needs of the convention center.



The team presented a plan to install up to 2.6 megawatts of solar modules on the structure. If built to that capacity, the Salt Palace will host the largest rooftop solar facility in the United States, generating more than 3,330,000 kilowatt hours of electricity every year while reducing the building’s consumption by 25%.



NexGen Energy and Bella Energy team won a competitive RFP process that took four months and began with twelve applicants. The County informed NexGen Energy of its decision late last week. Construction is expected to begin later this year.



NexGen Energy, a leading owner and operator of distributed renewable energy systems, will own and operate the facility and sell the power to Salt Lake County at a fixed rate. Bella Energy, a highly respected solar electric systems integrator based in Colorado, will design and install the project.



“Today the Salt Palace is setting a national example for renewable energy,” said Ted Rose, Vice President of NexGen Energy. “With a ground-breaking public-private partnership driving it, this project will place Utah at the forefront of solar development. It proves once again that large rooftops can successfully provide power from the sun that benefits both the environment and the bottom line.”



“Bella Energy has worked diligently to make the project a reality,” said Andrew McKenna, Vice President of Bella Energy. “Our 30 years of experience in solar installation will serve Salt Lake County well. We will employ 35 people during the construction of this project.”



NexGen Energy will sell the energy generated by the solar panels at a predictable rate for 20 years. The final contract will include an option for the county to purchase the system in the eighth year. NexGen Energy has retained the renewable energy credits (RECs) associated with the project.



NexGen Energy and Bella Energy will employ local workers and subcontractors to execute this project.



About NexGen Energy Partners



http://www.nexgen-energypartners.com/



NexGen Energy Partners, LLC is an owner and operator of distributed renewable energy systems sited at customers’ facilities. The company works with governments, schools, businesses and utilities across the nation to deliver its customers the benefits of clean energy without the capital investment and technical risk. NexGen Energy is based in Boulder, Colorado.



About Bella Energy



http://www.bellaenergy.com



Bella Energy is a solar design/build company that has implemented more than 5 megawatts (MW) of solar projects throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Since 1982, Bella Energy has grown into the Rocky Mountain region’s solar leader with 35 employee-owners working at the company headquarters outside Denver and in Utah. Bella Energy’s projects can be found across the Western United States and in eight foreign countries.



NexGen Contact:



Michael Kadish



Blue Vista Strategies



917-912 5344



mailto:michael@bluevistastrategies.com



Bella Contact:



Andrew McKenna



Bella Energy



720-635-1166



andrew.mckenna@bellaenergy.com