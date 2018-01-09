AXESS GROUP WINS LONG-TERM WIND FARM CONTRACT

Statkraft chose Axess Group as their Enterprise of Competence partner for all their Norwegian windfarms. The contract encompasses control and certification of all equipment subject to Enterprise of Competence control (elevators, cranes, rescue and lifting equipment) on the windfarms at SmÃ¸la, Hitra and KjÃ¸llefjord. The contract may be extended to all new windfarms where Statkraft take operational control during the contract period.



More Headlines Articles

The contract has a firm period of three years with two options of one year each, with a potential total duration of five years.BÃ¸rge Gjeldvik, CEO at Axess Group, said: "We are very pleased with this award and look forward to start working with Statkraft. This is an important milestone in Axess' work to win larger market shares with shore based industry. We see this award as a recognition of the efforts we have put into adjusting to a new reality that require safer and more cost-efficient solutions. In a tough market this contract will secure activity and enable further strengthening of the Axess team."