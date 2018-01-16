SMA Reaches 10 GW of Installed Sunny Central Inverters in North America

Niestetal / Rocklin, January 16, 2018—While the new year is just beginning, SMA has already crossed a major milestone as it reached 10 GW of installed Sunny Central inverters in North America. This translates to approximately 10,000 inverters powering commercial and utility plants across the region, which is enough energy to electrify more than 2 million homes.



"With 10 GW of installed Sunny Central inverters, SMA has reached an overall market share of approximately 25 percent in the North American utility market[1]. This is a huge success. We are grateful to our established partners and customers who have helped us reach this milestone," said SMA CEO Pierre-Pascal Urbon. "We are optimistic for 2018. SMA's innovative new 5.5 MW system is already attracting significant industry attention and being very well-received by major customers for upcoming utility applications across North America. With this turnkey solution, the SMA America sales team has already secured a healthy order backlog with both new and existing customers."Most recently, SMA has seen great success with the introduction of its Sunny Central 2750 EV-US inverter, which completes SMA's full range of field-proven central inverters with outputs ranging from 500 to 2,750 kVA. The company's 5.5 MW turnkey solutions are available in a variety of configurations and comprise two powerful and compact central inverters, a medium voltage transformer and switchgear, thus considerably lowering transport, installation and operating costs.Additionally, SMA's portfolio of Sunny Central Storage inverters, which is compatible with different types of battery technology, will provide comprehensive grid management services and allow for integration of renewable energy into the grid while ensuring maximum grid stability.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.