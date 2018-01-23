Baker Electric Inc. Kim Molzahn Receives Volunteer of the Year Award

Baker Electric Inc. is pleased to announce Director of Human Resources, Kim Molzahn, won the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego (BGCGSD) Volunteer of the Year award. Molzahn was one of 85 volunteer award recipients at the 30th North County Philanthropy Council (NCPC) Volunteer Awards Luncheon. The event was held on November 2 at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, California.



Kim Molzahn joined the BGCGSD Board of Directors in 2014 and the Executive Committee in 2016. Most recently she served on the Steering committee for the organization's annual "Evening of Changing Lives" fundraiser. The NCPC Awards Luncheon gives its member organizations an opportunity to recognize the individuals who have given so much to the community through their volunteerism. The NCPC payed tribute to 85 outstanding volunteers from 81 of its member organizations."Kim is a passionate and active board member. No matter what is needed, Kim is there to lend a hand. She truly cares about the children we serve and is a great advocate," said BGCGSD Vice President Michelle Malin. "She rallies co-workers to collect food and school supplies for Club members. She serves on numerous committees and lends her human resources expertise as chair of the Program & Personnel committee. I don't know what we would do without her.""Being in service to the kids, the families and the community that is San Diego fulfills my personal well-being," said Baker Electric Director of Human Resources Kim Molzahn. "My hope is that the work I do with the amazing team at the BGCGSD contributes to their ability to continue their decades long mission of serving the youth of San Diego.""The Baker family and their companies, have been supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs for three generations. We are proud of this long partnership dating back to 1954. The partnership goes beyond just financial support," said BGCGSD President and CEO Danny Sherlock. "The Baker family gets involved in the community, and they get their employees involved. They are truly invested in making a positive impact on the community." Based on Baker in-kind and financial donations, in 1990 a new Escondido BGCGSD facility was named the Neville and Helen Baker Family Branch."Each awardee is an inspiration and acknowledges that each of us has something to contribute and can inspire others," said Javier Guerrero, North County Philanthropy Council Board President. "Our hope is that by celebrating these contributions, we can pass this spirit of philanthropy and compassion to the next generation of leaders, changemakers, and community volunteers."For more information on Baker Electric Inc. visit http://www.baker-electric.com.For more information on The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego visit https://www.sdyouth.org/About Baker Electric Inc.Founded in 1938, Baker Electric, Inc. is a closely held corporation under the leadership of fourth generation family members. Baker is a full service electrical contractor providing cost-effective electrical solutions including major construction projects, commercial projects, medium voltage services, specialty services group, utility scale solar, low voltage systems and lighting retrofits. It offers comprehensive pre-construction services and the planning, coordination, design | build, in-house electrical engineering and project management for any size project from initial design to follow-up maintenance. Baker serves as both a prime and subcontractor. Its solar arm, NB Baker Electric, Inc., dba Baker Electric Solar https://www.bakerelectricsolar.com) designs, builds and installs photovoltaic solar power systems and home batteries for homes across Southern California. For more information, visit http://www.baker-electric.com.About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San DiegoThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5- to 18-years old with its academic achievement, character development and healthy lifestyle programs at 20 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders - today's youth. For a site serving your community or to donate, please visit https://www.sdyouth.org or call (858) 866-0591.