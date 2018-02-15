AEE Applauds FERC Unanimous Action on Energy Storage, Distributed Energy Resources

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 15, 2018 — Today, national business group Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) applauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unanimous vote finalizing a rulemaking on energy storage and providing a process, including an April 10 technical conference, to allow for aggregated distributed energy resources (DERs) to compete in wholesale markets. Malcolm Woolf, senior vice president for policy at AEE said:



"Through today's order, FERC has taken a significant step toward removing barriers that keep advanced energy technologies from competing in wholesale electricity markets on the basis of their ability to improve the reliability, resilience, and affordability of our energy system. Energy storage can help reduce costs to consumers and ensure that the lights stay on."We firmly believe that aggregated DERs deserve the same opportunity to compete on the basis of price and performance, and look forward to engaging in a formal process to ensure barriers are removed for these critical energy resources as well."Note: Aggregated Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) are combinations of distributed energy technologies (such as solar photovoltaics, energy storage, demand response, or electric vehicles) that are aggregated together for the purposes of participating in wholesale energy, capacity, or ancillary services markets.Background Resources:• AEE Comments: AEE Urges FERC to Look Beyond Storage• FERC Agrees with AEE: Let All Advanced Energy Technologies Compete in Regional Power Markets (Advanced Energy Perspectives blog post, Nov. 28, 2016)• A FERC Challenge: Opening up Electricity Markets to Advanced Energy Technologies (Advanced Energy Perspectives blog post, July 7, 2016)• RM16-23-000: Electric Storage Participation in Markets Operated by Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators*• AD16-20-000: Electric Storage Participation in Regions with Organized Wholesale Electric Markets**Access dockets on AEE's PowerSuite tool with easy trial access; credentialed media may request permanent complimentary access by contacting mhanis@aee.net.About Advanced Energy EconomyAdvanced Energy Economy is a national association of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. Advanced energy encompasses a broad range of products and services that constitute the best available technologies for meeting energy needs today and tomorrow. AEE's mission is to transform public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy businesses. AEE and its State and Regional Partner organizations are active in 27 states across the country, representing more than 1,000 companies and organizations in the advanced energy industry.