VARTA Storage with strong network partners at Intersolar

The Intersolar trade fair in Munich opens its doors today. VARTA Storage is presenting its growing network of partners, including its most recent collaborations with EWE and innogy. VARTA Storage is focussing on the use and connectivity of energy storage systems in smart homes as part of its trade fair presentation at Booth 210 in Hall B1.



Advantages on all sides: EWE electricity community and VARTA StorageThe energy industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, innovative concepts are in demand and collaborations are becoming increasingly important. The most recent example is the collaboration between VARTA Storage and the north German energy company EWE with EWE myEnergyCloud. Owners of private solar power systems in the electricity community can save their self-produced electricity like credits and retrieve it at any time. Their photovoltaic system and the electricity storage system from VARTA Storage therefore make them independent of the electricity market. With EWE myEnergyCloud, specialist trade companies receive a service that gives them competitive advantages."The collaboration between EWE and VARTA Storage is a double win-win situation. For example, the VARTA storage system in conjunction with EWE's cloud solution makes customers even more energy self-sufficient, VARTA Storage is making its storage solution even more attractive, specialist trade companies are increasing their added value and EWE is strategically extending its customer base," explains Sebastian Jurczyk, Managing Director of EWE Vertrieb GmbH.Complete solution with innogyAt Intersolar, VARTA Storage will also present its new collaboration with innogy. The energy provider has launched a complete package consisting of twelve high-performance modules, the corresponding inverter and a VARTA energy storage unit with a capacity of 3.3 kilowatt-hours. The complete solution enables users to utilise most of their own solar power in the home. This reduces the power consumed from the grid and noticeably reduces electricity bills. The innogy energy manager enables electrical devices to be operated as often as possible with electricity from users' own solar power systems. To achieve this, the energy manager analyses the domestic electricity consumption around the clock and checks location-based weather forecasts.Also included in the complete package is the SolarCloud with a storage capacity of 1,000 kilowatt-hours for the first year. The unused solar power is automatically stored there and can be used at any time with little or no sunshine. The electricity volumes that customers draw from his SolarCloud come exclusively from renewables. This virtual power storage enables the electricity generated in summer to be also used in winter.Connectivity is crucial for energy storage systems in smart homesSmart homes in particular require intelligent end-devices that can communicate with any other device. The energy storage units from VARTA meet this demand. These can communicate with almost all components and systems used by the building services and energy technology. End users can decide themselves how the power provided by the PV system is used and control it intelligently."For installers and end customers it is particularly important that the systems used throughout the home can be combined and extended. "They need to be able to communicate with one another," says Gordon Clements, General Manager Residential Power & Energy at VARTA Storage GmbH. The Bavarian manufacturer is therefore offering with its energy storage units a system that is compatible with many different applications, and which allows customers to make their own choice.Increase potential savings with the energy monitor from SmappeeTo ensure that energy can be successfully saved, it makes sense to first of all record the consumption of the individual devices in the home. This is where the energy monitor from Smappee comes into play. Combined with VARTA's energy storage units this provides enormous savings potential. Smappee's patented technology records the exact monthly and yearly consumption of individual devices. Behind the technology is NILM (Non-Intrusive Load Monitoring). With simple sensor terminals on the main power line, the Smappee energy monitor detects the household appliances and measures their power consumption. The smappee app shows which loads consume a particularly large amount of electricity at what time of the day. This information can then be specifically used to save electricity.About VARTA AGAs the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and one of the market leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and particularly headphones. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.