YSG Solar Extends Outreach to California

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018- YSG Solar, New York's leader in solar system design, installation, and customer service is pleased to announce its entrance to the California market this June with a new office in San Francisco. California has become the first state to mandate solar energy installations in new homes. The mandate will take effect in 2020 creating a large market expansion for solar.



"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our company from the East to West Coast," said David Magid, founder of YSG Solar. "This gives us the chance to serve the people of California by providing them with an affordable alternative energy option with short payback periods and exciting new technology."Since the start of the company in 2010, YSG Solar has been rated top installer by SolarReviews and has received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)."It's great for the industry that they've decided to expand their operations to the West Coast and give consumers another reputable company to choose from when going solar," said Lachlan Fleet, CEO of SolarReviews.The company has grown to include clients in New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, and New Jersey. With nearly 2,000 installations and over 25 years of experience among employees, YSG Solar has provided clients with service they can rely on."We've been working with YSG Solar since we entered the residential solar market, their attention to detail and customer service aligns with our goals," Said Mukesh Sethi, General Manager of Solar and Energy Storage division at Panasonic. "We're happy to provide them with the highest quality solar panels and to grow with them as they extend to the West Coast."Here's what YSG Solar has to offer California:• In-depth consultations• Highest quality, solar components manufactured in Buffalo, New York• A custom system designed for your specific requirements• Longest industry warranty: 25-year power production warranty and a matching 25-year warranty on parts and labor• Swift installation process: 45-60 day turnaround time start to finish• Top rated customer service"We're eager to support YSG Solar in its expansion endeavors," said Jonathan Mizrachi, Director of Sales at Allied Building Products. "We've been supplying their projects for nearly a decade along the East Coast and are looking forward to supporting them with our California warehouses as well."About YSG SolarYSG Solar is an industry leader in solar system design and Installation Company that is passionate about energy conservation and helping customers save money while improving their local communities and the environment. The company is committed to making sure customers are fully engaged at every step of the process, from identifying the equipment for the job to navigating the various incentives and tax rebates available to make solar more affordable. For more information about switching to solar, visit ysgsolar.com today.