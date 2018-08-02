Kona Brewing Company to Produce Sun-Powered Beer Through Solar-Plus-Battery Storage Project with EnSync Energy and Holu Energy

EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, the leading provider of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs) and business models for residential, commercial and utility installations, and its subsidiary Holu Energy, a developer of DER projects in Hawaii, today announced a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kona Brewing Company to build a solar-plus-battery storage system at the beer company's new brewery, under construction in Kailua Kona.



More Headlines Articles

The installation will consist of a 336-kilowatt (kW) roof-mounted photovoltaic (PV) system and an EnSync DER SuperModule™ that contains a 122 kW-hour battery system to capture and store excess solar generation. The project also includes the Matrix™ Energy Management system, which uses DER FlexTM Internet of Energy technology to interact with the main grid to find and deliver the lowest-cost, most reliable electricity from multiple sources. The resulting solar power is projected to meet one-quarter of the brewery's electricity needs and will allow the company to produce a peak output of 6,875 cans of sun-powered beer per hour."This installation offers Kona Brewing a fully integrated resource to meet its dual goals of using clean energy and reducing energy costs, which in Hawaii are the highest in the nation," said Ted Peck, president of Holu Energy. "Integrating energy storage with PV will help the brewery reduce expensive peak demand charges, add resiliency and provide grid services, which benefits both the local utility and Kona Brewing."Energy storage will also enable Kona Brewing to participate in utility Hawaiian Electric's demand response programs, which incentivize energy efficiency and stabilize the grid."Since it formed over 20 years ago, Kona Brewing has been committed to making locally brewed beers in an environmentally responsible way," said Julia Person, sustainability manager of Kona Brewing. "By partnering with Holu, we are working with another Hawaiian business to reduce our imported fossil fuel use and create on-site solar energy that helps the state meet its renewable energy goals. This partnership demonstrates how we embrace innovation to maintain our commitment to the 'Aloha spirit' and the larger Hawaiian community.""We are thrilled to deliver cost-effective clean energy to Kona Brewing, a prominent Hawaiian company with customers around the country," said Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy. "As Hawaii is a hotspot for deploying innovative solar and storage systems, this project is an exciting milestone in both our and Holu's ongoing mission to lead in the state's robust market."EnSync Energy's tailored project development and financing support enables investors and local energy consumers to commit to clean energy cost savings while furthering Hawaii's state goal to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. EnSync Energy has contracted 26 commercial projects in Hawaii, which will account for more than $40 million in electricity sales over the terms of the agreements.Construction of the brewery is underway, with installation of the solar-plus-battery storage system expected to be complete in early 2019.About EnSync Energy SystemsEnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, is creating the future of electricity with innovative distributed energy resource (DER) systems and internet of energy (IOE) control platforms. EnSync Energy ensures the most cost-effective and resilient electricity, delivered from an electrical infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources, such as renewables, energy storage and the utility grid. As project developer, EnSync Energy's distinctive engagement methodology encompasses load analysis, system design consulting, and technical and financial modeling to ensure energy systems are sized and optimized to meet our customers' objectives for value and performance. Proprietary direct current (DC) power control hardware, energy management software, and extensive experience with numerous energy storage technologies uniquely positions EnSync Energy to deliver fully integrated systems that provide for efficient design, procurement, commissioning, and ongoing operation. EnSync Energy's IOE control platform adapts easily to ever-changing generation and load variables, as well as changes in utility prices and programs, ensuring the means to make or save money behind-the-meter, while concurrently providing utilities the opportunity to use DERs for an array of grid enhancing services. In addition to direct system sales, EnSync Energy includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) in its portfolio of offerings, which enables electricity savings for customers and provides a stable financial yield for investors. EnSync Energy is a global corporation, with joint venture Meineng Energy in AnHui, China, and energy project development subsidiary Holu Energy LLC in Hawaii. For more information, visit www.ensync.com