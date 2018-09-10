Best in Practice at Scottish Green Energy Awards

Now open for nominations, the awards have been recognising those who ensure the success of Scotland's renewable energy sector for the past 15 years. Twelve award categories mean all renewable technologies, projects and people have a chance to enter. Winners will receive their awards in front of 1,200 guests in Edinburgh at the EICC on Thursday 6th December.



Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: "Scotland's renewable energy industry is one of the country's great economic triumphs. The Scottish Green Energy Awards allow us all to come together and celebrate the knowledge, technology and determination which have made the industry the success that it is today.Stephen Trotter, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "At Natural Power we recognise that people are our key asset and so we are delighted to be sponsoring the Best Practice Award, which aims to recognise organisations that invest in health and safety, skills and diversity in order to protect, develop and empower their workforce. This theme underpins our own guiding principles and we look forward to celebrating with like-minded organisations in our industry."As always, this year's event will be the biggest, best and most important night of the year for our industry, showcasing the best of what we have to offer."Nominations for the 2018 Scottish Green Energy Awards must be made before the deadline of 5pm on Friday 21sst September at www.scottishrenewables.com/events/sgea18.About Natural PowerNatural Power is a leading independent renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy that employs 350 staff globally. The company offers proactive and integrated consultancy, management and due diligence services, backed by an innovative product range, across the onshore wind, offshore wind, wave, tidal, renewable heat, solar pv and hydro sectors, whilst maintaining a strong outlook on other new and emerging renewable energy sectors.